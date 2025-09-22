Sofía Vergara Flaunts Her Cleavage as She Dances Around to Celebrate Her Niece's Birthday: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara knows how to turn any night into a party. The 53-year-old Modern Family star went all out for her niece Claudia Vergara’s birthday, showing off her signature curves while dancing around the living room.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara celebrated her niece Claudia’s birthday recently.

Sofía stunned in a plunging black gown with a fitted bodice and flowing skirt, styling the look with gold bangles for an extra touch of glam. Her sleek, straight hair framed her glowing smile as she twirled to the music while flaunting her cleavage.

The TV host matched her famous aunt’s energy in a metallic brown cutout dress with a thigh-high slit, finishing the look with silver platform heels. The duo looked nearly identical as they threw their arms in the air and showed off their moves. Sofía captured the festive moment on Instagram, captioning the clip: “Happy verde mini me!!!🥳🥳🥳 luvvu❤️❤️ @cdvergara.”

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram The actress wore a plunging black gown while Claudia Vergara rocked a metallic cutout dress.

Fans immediately lit up the comments section. “Beauties 😊👏🏼,” one person wrote, while another joked, “THERE IS TWO OF THEM????” Someone else asked, “Which one is Sofia ? 😮” while a fourth quipped, “sofia + sofia.” Another chimed in with, “Are you twins? 👯 🔥😍❤️.” One follower added, “Living the best life. 👏👏👏.”

The birthday bash comes just a week after Sofía had to miss the 2025 Emmy Awards due to a sudden health scare. The actress revealed on Instagram that she was forced to cancel her appearance when her eye swelled shut and she had to seek emergency treatment.

Source: @cdvergara/Instagram Fans raved about how much the two look alike.

"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!" Sofía shared with her followers.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Just a week earlier, Sofía Vergara had to skip the Emmys due to an eye allergy.

The America’s Got Talent judge had been scheduled to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, but Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow stepped in to announce Stephen Graham as the winner for his role in Adolescence.

Sofía, who has been nominated for five Emmys throughout her career — four of them for her beloved role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family — had her fans sending well-wishes immediately.

“Oh no! Get well soon!🔥❤️,” one fan commented, while another added, “OMG nooooo ): I had the same because of eye lashes glue. I hope you feel better soon ❤️‍🩹.” A third offered, “Praying for a speedy recovery ❤️.”