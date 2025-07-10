or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

Sofía Vergara Sizzles in Tiny White Bikini on 53rd Birthday as Tom Brady Rumors Swirl: Photos

Photo of Sofia Vergara
Source: MEGA; @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara is turning heads at 53, celebrating her birthday in Europe while rocking a barely-there bikini and sparking romance rumors with Tom Brady.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara is turning heads at 53, celebrating her birthday in Europe while rocking a barely-there bikini.

The Modern Family actress, 53, left little to the imagination as she posed in a two-piece white swimsuit in front of countless flower displays and a birthday cake in a post via Instagram on Thursday, July 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara Stuns in Tiny White Bikini While on European Vacation

image of Sofia Vergara celebrated her 53rd birthday overseas.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara celebrated her 53rd birthday overseas.

“Bday in Sardinia!!🐟,” the Griselda actress captioned the series of snaps.

In the photo, Vergara sat at the center of the lavish gift display, her legs elegantly folded as her long brunette locks tumbled effortlessly over her shoulders. The post ended with a sweet video clip offering fans a closer look at the stunning floral arrangements and cake, affectionately labeled “Feliz Cumpleaños,” which is Spanish for “Happy Birthday.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara Was Overwhelmed With Love on Birthday

image of Fans speculated that Tom Brady sent Sofia Vergara flowers for her birthday.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Fans speculated that Tom Brady sent Sofia Vergara flowers for her birthday.

While fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes, there was also plenty of speculation about whether the lavish flowers were a gift from retired NFL star Tom Brady, with whom Vergara was recently spotted.

“Where’s Tom Brady?” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another social media follower added, “That’s from Tom Brady forsure.”

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady Sparked Romance Rumors in Spain

image of Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara were spotted in Ibiza alongside other A-listers.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara were spotted in Ibiza alongside other A-listers.

Multiple outlets reported on July 9 that Vergara and Brady, 47, were having a “summer romance” after they were spotted spending time together in Ibiza, Spain. The A-listers — alongside stars like Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson — attended the launch of Ritz-Carlton superyacht Luminara and were photographed sitting together during one of the gala dinners.

“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” a source told Page Six.

Both stars are looking for love under the sun after going through divorces in recent years. Vergara finalized her split from actor Joe Manganiello in April 2024, while Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen called it quits in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Sofia Vergara Has Been Married Twice in the Past

image Sofia Vergara has been married twice in the past.
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofia Vergara has been married twice in the past.

After two failed marriages — her first to high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez — the Despicable Me 4 actress is in no rush to make it down the aisle.

“She’s taking her time and having fun with it all, and loving the boost to her self-esteem because men of all ages are interested,” an insider told Life & Style in December 2024. “Some of them have contacted her through Instagram and others via her agents and managers and through friends. And anytime she goes to an event or anywhere that she’s mingling with people, she ends up with a stack of business cards from men that want to take her out.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.