Sofía Vergara Sizzles in Tiny White Bikini on 53rd Birthday as Tom Brady Rumors Swirl: Photos
Sofía Vergara is turning heads at 53, celebrating her birthday in Europe while rocking a barely-there bikini.
The Modern Family actress, 53, left little to the imagination as she posed in a two-piece white swimsuit in front of countless flower displays and a birthday cake in a post via Instagram on Thursday, July 10.
Sofía Vergara Stuns in Tiny White Bikini While on European Vacation
“Bday in Sardinia!!🐟,” the Griselda actress captioned the series of snaps.
In the photo, Vergara sat at the center of the lavish gift display, her legs elegantly folded as her long brunette locks tumbled effortlessly over her shoulders. The post ended with a sweet video clip offering fans a closer look at the stunning floral arrangements and cake, affectionately labeled “Feliz Cumpleaños,” which is Spanish for “Happy Birthday.”
Sofía Vergara Was Overwhelmed With Love on Birthday
While fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes, there was also plenty of speculation about whether the lavish flowers were a gift from retired NFL star Tom Brady, with whom Vergara was recently spotted.
“Where’s Tom Brady?” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another social media follower added, “That’s from Tom Brady forsure.”
Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady Sparked Romance Rumors in Spain
Multiple outlets reported on July 9 that Vergara and Brady, 47, were having a “summer romance” after they were spotted spending time together in Ibiza, Spain. The A-listers — alongside stars like Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson — attended the launch of Ritz-Carlton superyacht Luminara and were photographed sitting together during one of the gala dinners.
“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” a source told Page Six.
Both stars are looking for love under the sun after going through divorces in recent years. Vergara finalized her split from actor Joe Manganiello in April 2024, while Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen called it quits in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
Sofia Vergara Has Been Married Twice in the Past
After two failed marriages — her first to high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez — the Despicable Me 4 actress is in no rush to make it down the aisle.
“She’s taking her time and having fun with it all, and loving the boost to her self-esteem because men of all ages are interested,” an insider told Life & Style in December 2024. “Some of them have contacted her through Instagram and others via her agents and managers and through friends. And anytime she goes to an event or anywhere that she’s mingling with people, she ends up with a stack of business cards from men that want to take her out.”