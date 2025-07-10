Multiple outlets reported on July 9 that Vergara and Brady, 47, were having a “summer romance” after they were spotted spending time together in Ibiza, Spain. The A-listers — alongside stars like Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson — attended the launch of Ritz-Carlton superyacht Luminara and were photographed sitting together during one of the gala dinners.

“He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” a source told Page Six.

Both stars are looking for love under the sun after going through divorces in recent years. Vergara finalized her split from actor Joe Manganiello in April 2024, while Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen called it quits in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.