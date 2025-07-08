Sofía Vergara Exposes Her Butt in Patterned One Piece Bathing Suit While on European Getaway: Hot Photos
Sofía Vergara is one hot chica!
The actress, 52, stunned in some new swimwear, which appears to be from Walmart, in new photos from her vacation.
"Sofia Vergara 👙for @walmart #ibiza❤️," she captioned a slew of photos of herself wearing the printed one piece.
The Modern Family alum looked gorgeous as she posed during golden hour. In the last picture, she even got cheeky for the camera and showed off her bum for her followers.
Needless to say, her followers went gaga over the photos.
One person wrote, "Stunning. ❤️," while another said, "She just been cuttin it up on Ig god d---."
Another person added, "Absolutely amazing gorgeous 💯👍🫡🥇🏆😘🤗."
This is hardly the first time Vergara has showed off her bikini body.
Earlier in July, she went topless while on a yacht. "Happy internacional bikini day from Ibiza😂😂😂," she captioned the sultry photo via Instagram.
It looks like Vergara is living her best life right now, as she recently seemed to confirm her rumored romance with businessman Douglas Chabbott.
On July 1, she posted a carousel of photos and videos from her trip to Italy, where she was seen cozying up to Chabbott.
In the clip, he placed his hands on her waist as they swayed to the music. Vergara smiled and faced him before she laughed and told the camera, "Wait! Wait!"
"What a perfect weekend full of surprises!" Vergara wrote alongside the post, tagging Chabbott and the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “❤️Gracias! luv u @mark.limited @dougchabbott @ritzcarltonyachtcollection.”
Vergara previously dated Justin Saliman following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, but it didn't seem to work out.
“Actually, I was talking yesterday about it,” she told a news outlet last year, “because now I’m single.”
Though she didn't talk about the breakup, she dished on dating in the Big Apple.
“There’s a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A. because most of the people are in the entertainment business,” she said, adding that NYC has “people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople.”
She previously said she is open to whoever comes into her life. “I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, ‘Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.’ No, I mean, I’m not that picky,” she told a news outlet.
“You never know what the future is going to bring. You need to always give the best that you can, be the best person to the other person," she concluded.