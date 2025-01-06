Eric Stonestreet Says He Would 'Love' to Be Involved in a 'Modern Family' Reboot: 'We All Miss Each Other'

Eric Stonestreet, who played lovable Cameron Tucker on Modern Family, still dreams about reuniting with his costars — even though the series finale only aired four years ago.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't think about a reboot. I would love it. We all knew what we were doing was special and we all knew that it would end at some point. With all of the reboots happening, it's fair to say it could happen for us. I don't know that it won't, I don't know that it will, but it would just take 20th Century Fox to say, 'Let's try to do something.' Steve Levitan and Chris Lloyd, who co-created the series, would have to say, 'Let's do something.' I think the cast would love the idea of it because we love each other," the actor, 53, exclusively tells OK! while talking about Kidde’s new collection of Smart Smoke and Combination Alarms (Smoke + CO) featuring seamless integration into the Ring app with real-time notifications.