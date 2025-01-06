Eric Stonestreet Says He Would 'Love' to Be Involved in a 'Modern Family' Reboot: 'We All Miss Each Other'
Eric Stonestreet, who played lovable Cameron Tucker on Modern Family, still dreams about reuniting with his costars — even though the series finale only aired four years ago.
"I would be lying if I said I didn't think about a reboot. I would love it. We all knew what we were doing was special and we all knew that it would end at some point. With all of the reboots happening, it's fair to say it could happen for us. I don't know that it won't, I don't know that it will, but it would just take 20th Century Fox to say, 'Let's try to do something.' Steve Levitan and Chris Lloyd, who co-created the series, would have to say, 'Let's do something.' I think the cast would love the idea of it because we love each other," the actor, 53, exclusively tells OK! while talking about Kidde’s new collection of Smart Smoke and Combination Alarms (Smoke + CO) featuring seamless integration into the Ring app with real-time notifications.
"We all miss each other. We text each other, and we go through life with each other," the star, who is engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer, explains of the cast's tight bond. "Jesse [Tyler Ferguson] just lost his mom, I lost my dad, and those were some of the first people that I heard from. These are some of my best friends. So, would we love to work together again? 100 percent, but that's not up to us!"
In this era of reboots and remakes, the Bad Teacher alum knows the fans would go crazy over the cast — Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Sofía Vergara, Ariel Winter, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons — reuniting.
"I'm blown by the clips I see on Instagram and TikTok that people send me," he shares. "I'm always blown away by the idea that we've been gone for four years. When I'm watching an old episode, I have no memory of filming it! I'll see a scene with Phil [Burrell] and Claire [Bowen] and I'm like, 'I was on that show.' We all long for things from the past, and all I can say is it's a real and justified feeling of wanting to be back together because it was so fun."
Stonestreet, who currently building a home in Kansas City, Mo., with Schweitzer, notes that the "secret sauce" of the show was not always being with his castmates since the show was told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker.
"If Jesse and I were shooting a Mitch and Cam episode, then Phil and Claire weren't on set or Jay [O'Neill] and Gloria [Vergara] weren't there. But we always saw each other on Wednesdays, which is when we would do our table reads," he says. "It was a mini reunion each week. We weren't always in each other's grills all the time."
"But when Sofía and I did an episode together, it was amazing, or when Ed and I would do an episode, it was amazing. I felt like I was cheating on Jesse!" he quips, referring to Cam being married to Mitch, played by Ferguson.
For now, Stonestreet is focused on building his new abode alongside his fiancée, who is a pediatric nurse.
"This is a house that is going to see me out! I want to be able to live there if I'm in a wheelchair," the Hollywood star says. "I watched my dad build his dream house when he was about my age, and he built it to grow old in. I thought about all the things he wished he would have done and all the things he did, and I tried to implement those. There's one side of the house which is about eating, cleaning and cooking, and then there's a living part of the house. I might want to watch Monday Night Football with the boys, and Lindsay may not want to, so there's nothing wrong with her having her space to watch TV and for me to have my own space. I'm looking forward to us finding where we're going to be alone and where we're going to be together."
When the pair, who met in 2016 and got engaged in 2021, were designing the home, they thought outside the box. "I want to look in the mirror and see her," Stonestreet says of how their bathroom is designed. "When we're getting ready for bed, I didn't want her vanity to be around the corner because some of my favorite. times are when we're going to bed and goofing around in the bathroom. It's a cute lovable place for couples, and you don't want to build a space that you're separated in!"
Since the duo are so involved in what their home will look like, it only makes sense that he partnered with Kidde to discuss their new collection of Smart Smoke and Combination Alarms (Smoke + CO) featuring seamless integration into the Ring app with real-time notifications.
"When Kidde called and said, 'We have this great new technology that partners with Ring,' I was like, 'That's a powerhouse in home protection, home security and home safety," he shares. "It was a no-brainer! I want people to know what the best things are out there. There's nothing like feeling secure in your own home or making sure your mom feels secure in her home. I was excited to find out that Kidde was partnering with Ring and that through their app now wherever you are in the world, you'll get a notification through the Ring app and some Kidde Smart products will also give you that independently of Ring — but together, they are phenomenal."
"Now that Lindsay and I are building a house, it's definitely part of our house for carbon monoxide levels, and we're happy to have that product in the house," he continues. "When I first started talking to Kidde, my mom's carbon monoxide detectors in the house were beeping, and she didn't know if they were still good. There's nothing more frightening than thinking of your 80-year-old mom in a house without a carbon monoxide detector! I called and said, 'My mom needs a Kidde.' Sure enough, they sent two over. Talk about peace of mind immediately! She's good for a long time with those detectors in her house."