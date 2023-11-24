'It's Called Aging!': Sofía Vergara Blasts Plastic Surgery Rumors, Reveals Cosmetic Procedures

Ever since the actress started her own sun care line, toty, she has learned a lot about the beauty industry and even revealed her own routine.

"I wish I had only one," she said of some beauty rules she follows. "There’s a million I’m obsessed with. I always wash my face after going to bed. I try to avoid the sun on my face no matter what. I go on vacations and I’m not that diligent, to be honest with you, with the body because it’s nice to feel a little sun, a little tan. But the face — it’s funny, because my body’s always so much darker than my face. My face is like a ghost. It doesn’t even match my body. It’s because I use Ilumina. I’ve been using [a version of] it for 12 years."