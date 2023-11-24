OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoNEWS

'It's Called Aging!': Sofía Vergara Blasts Plastic Surgery Rumors, Reveals Cosmetic Procedures

sofia vergara denies plastic surgery
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sofía Vergara is setting the record straight about whether or not she's gone under the knife.

“Sometimes I read messages — I avoid reading comments because, for what? It’s usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous,” Vergara, 51, said in an interview with Glamour magazine. “I read it and it’s like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.’ And I’m thinking, It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!”

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara denies plastic surgery
Source: mega

The actress set the record straight on whether or not she's gotten plastic surgery.

“I always want to say, ‘No, it’s called aging! It’s called f-------- I’m old! That’s why I look different!’” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the Modern Family star revealed she does some cosmetic procedures.

"I do little things here and there. I do a lot of micro-needling when I can. Also, I don’t have downtime. I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more s---. But I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea. I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly. Little things that I don’t need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can’t. And products. I like products," she shared.

sofia vergara denies plastic surgery
Source: mega

The star revealed her beauty routine.

Article continues below advertisement

Ever since the actress started her own sun care line, toty, she has learned a lot about the beauty industry and even revealed her own routine.

"I wish I had only one," she said of some beauty rules she follows. "There’s a million I’m obsessed with. I always wash my face after going to bed. I try to avoid the sun on my face no matter what. I go on vacations and I’m not that diligent, to be honest with you, with the body because it’s nice to feel a little sun, a little tan. But the face — it’s funny, because my body’s always so much darker than my face. My face is like a ghost. It doesn’t even match my body. It’s because I use Ilumina. I’ve been using [a version of] it for 12 years."

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara
sofia vergara denies plastic surgery
Source: mega

Sofía Vergara admitted she's getting 'old.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara denies plastic surgery
Source: mega

The Hollywood star shared the advice she'd give her younger self.

Vergara also shared the advice she would give her younger self.

"Protect from the f------- sun my chest! Because I forgot! And then work out more. I didn’t understand that working out was not just for looking great. I started working out very late. I hate it. I would’ve liked to realize that it was good for your health too," she said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.