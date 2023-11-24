'It's Called Aging!': Sofía Vergara Blasts Plastic Surgery Rumors, Reveals Cosmetic Procedures
Sofía Vergara is setting the record straight about whether or not she's gone under the knife.
“Sometimes I read messages — I avoid reading comments because, for what? It’s usually people that are in a bad mood or depressed or jealous,” Vergara, 51, said in an interview with Glamour magazine. “I read it and it’s like, ‘She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.’ And I’m thinking, It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!”
“I always want to say, ‘No, it’s called aging! It’s called f-------- I’m old! That’s why I look different!’” she continued.
However, the Modern Family star revealed she does some cosmetic procedures.
"I do little things here and there. I do a lot of micro-needling when I can. Also, I don’t have downtime. I wish I had downtime from work. I would do a lot more s---. But I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea. I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly. Little things that I don’t need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can’t. And products. I like products," she shared.
Ever since the actress started her own sun care line, toty, she has learned a lot about the beauty industry and even revealed her own routine.
"I wish I had only one," she said of some beauty rules she follows. "There’s a million I’m obsessed with. I always wash my face after going to bed. I try to avoid the sun on my face no matter what. I go on vacations and I’m not that diligent, to be honest with you, with the body because it’s nice to feel a little sun, a little tan. But the face — it’s funny, because my body’s always so much darker than my face. My face is like a ghost. It doesn’t even match my body. It’s because I use Ilumina. I’ve been using [a version of] it for 12 years."
Vergara also shared the advice she would give her younger self.
"Protect from the f------- sun my chest! Because I forgot! And then work out more. I didn’t understand that working out was not just for looking great. I started working out very late. I hate it. I would’ve liked to realize that it was good for your health too," she said.