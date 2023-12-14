OK Magazine
Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman Want to Do an 'Ultimate Girls Trip' With the New 'RHONY' Cast: 'The OG's Can Get to the Bottom of Things'

By:

Dec. 14 2023, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman are jetting off to St. Barths with their former costars!

The Real Housewives of New York City alums are reuniting with their Legacy cast members for the next thrilling installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip that every Bravo fan has been waiting for.

Morgan and Taekman chat exclusively with OK! about what it was like to be back with LuAnn de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer for the trip, the drama that ensued and going on a possible Girls Trip with the new RHONY cast.

"It was fun to see everybody again after so long," the Pop of Color founder — who starred in Seasons 6 and 7 — says. "I keep saying it's like riding a bike. You just kind of pick up where you left off, and you'll see a lot of things have changed. But a lot of things haven't."

For the Caburlesque performer, it was nice to see everyone in such different places in their life than where they last left off. "I had just done six weeks in Benton for Crappie Lake with LuAnn, so it was like an old married couple back together! But I realized I had missed the rest of my cast mates," Morgan notes.

"I missed being with Dorinda and Ramona. And, of course, Kelly and Kristen," she adds. "I wanted to know what they're up to. I do bump into Kelly once in a while. But Kristen, being a mom and very busy and married in L.A., We're kind of in different circles."

Getting the group back together came with its share of drama, with Taekman and Medley getting into it during the getaway. "I sort of just spoke freely and said what was on my mind, and we see where that got me," she laughs.

"I thought it was great," Morgan notes of her pals' rift. "I was very surprised because people always ask me, 'Who's bringing the drama?' I thought it was going to be Ramona Dorinda! But Kristen was great! We needed a little prodding."

"You totally made your voice known," Morgan tells Taekman. "It was so good to see you be like, 'Yup! I'm back! I'm here, and this is what I have to say!'"

After starting the beloved franchise, the two have been happy to meet the new ladies of New York who took over for Season 14. "I don't watch the new Housewives, but I knew from Andy [Cohen] and other executives that I needed to meet Brynn [Whitfield], so they introduced me to her," Morgan says.

"Maybe Kristen, LuAnn, Dorinda and I could go on an Ultimate Girls Trip with Brynn and somebody else from the new cast," Morgan proposes. "We are the OGs. They are a different and new show, and but we all are New Yorkers, so I think it needs to come together somehow."

"That would be amazing to do that with the OGs and the new cast, " Taekman agrees. "I've watched the new girls; they're so refreshing and fun!"

"I think our base wants to hear more from the OGs," Morgan adds. "They also know the OGs can get to the bottom of things with the new RHONY girls!"

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, December 14. The first three episodes will be available the day of premiere, with new episodes available thereafter on Thursdays.

