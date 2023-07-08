Sonja Morgan and Luann De Lesseps Dish on Dating While Filming 'Welcome to Crappie Lake' in Rural Illinois: 'There's Real Men There!'
Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are back and better than ever!
The Real Housewives of New York City fan-favorites are finally returning to our television screens in their spinoff show, Welcome To Crappie Lake. The series throws the cosmopolitan ladies into the rural town of Benton, Illinois, where they try to help spruce up the community.
Morgan and de Lesseps dish exclusively with OK! about joining forces for the new slapstick comedy, what the dating pool was like in middle America and their advice to the new cast of RHONY.
"It was made in heaven for us! It was right up our alley," the blonde beauty says of filming with her best friend. "It was a dream come true for us to go to this small town, help people and do good along the way," the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer chimes in.
As for the dating scene, the dynamic duo did not hold back about how the men from the Midwest differ from New York City. "Everyone's married!" Morgan quips. "Once you get married, where are you going to go from there? There's nobody else in town!"
However, that did not stop the Bravo stars from getting out there. "We went to the local bar and found some guys on Monster Trucks," de Lesseps recalls. "We even met guys fishing for Catfish!"
"But when you do find a guy —there's real men there!" the Sonja By Sonja Morgan designer explains. "They don't even go to restaurants!"
Despite the potential suitors rarely going out on the town, Morgan and the cabaret star were able to rustle up guys to take them out on a double date. "The guys with these big monster trucks invited us for dinner, and we said, 'Let's go to a restaurant! And they said, 'Well, we don't go to restaurants.' And we're like, 'OK, well, we're going to a restaurant tonight!" de Lesseps says.
"They show up after being covered in dirt the whole day," the "Chic C'est La Vie" vocalist spills. "They show up in button-down shirts, and I said, 'Wow! You guys clean up really well!' and he goes, 'Well, I wear these shirts for church, for funerals, and court!'"
As Morgan and de Lesseps are slated to return for a RHONY: Ultimate Girls Trip, the pair are sending their best wishes to the new cast of the show they were first part of. "I always say when you sign up, you have to keep it real," the mother-of-one explains. "It's reality TV, and the viewer knows your real friendships. The best franchises really know each other."
As for de Lesseps, she evokes lyrics from one of her iconic tunes. "The little things can take down, so it's best to brush them off," she recites before adding, "People are going to hate no matter what. Don't let it get to you!"
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake premieres on July 9 on Peacock