Sophia Bush Admits She Doesn't 'Enjoy' Going Out Anymore After Hostile Fan Called Her A 'Piece Of Meat'
Actress Sophia Bush confessed she doesn't "enjoy being in public anymore" after a male fan wouldn't stop harassing her while she was at a bar on St. Patrick's Day.
The TV star gave the shocking details during her Tuesday, April 4, appearance on Penn Badgley's podcast "Podcrushed."
"I had a beer and there was a guy at the table next to me and all my friends, who walked right up to me and stuck his camera right in my face to take a picture. He almost hit me right in the face," the One Tree Hill alum, 40, explained, noting she asked him to put his phone down.
"I say, ‘Hi, I’m a person. I’d like to shake your hand. My name is Sophia. You’re making me really uncomfortable. I’ve asked you to stop. I’m a girl in a bar. You are a man I do not know," she shared. "I don’t wanna be videoed on your phone. And my friends don’t either. Can you please stop?'"
- Celebs Who Have Spoken Out Against The Supreme Court's Drafted Opinion To Overturn Roe V. Wade: Photos
- Sophia Bush Is A Married Woman! Everything To Know About Her New Husband Grant Hughes
- OK!'s Exclusive Interview With Celeb-Loved Beauty Babe Randi Shinder On The Life-Changing Brands She's Built — Shop SBLA Beauty
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He gave a heated response, telling the Chicago P.D. star, "‘I don’t have to stop. You’re in public.’ I said, 'OK, but is there no world in which you can understand that you are making me feel like a piece of meat, like I’m not human?'"
"He goes, ‘I watch your show, so I pay your f****** salary. You are a piece of meat to me. You’re just a TV prostitute.'"
Bush's male pals — it's unclear if husband Grant Hughes was present — then jumped in and things became "physical."
The brunette beauty admitted she would now "rather be at home" even though she used to "love" going out.
"That’s obviously a wild example, but it’s not the first time that I’ve experienced that," the activist pointed out. "It’s very strange because in one sentence people will say, ‘Well you signed up for this’ and the other sentence they’ll say, ‘We’re entitled to this.’ I don’t think anyone is entitled to anything."