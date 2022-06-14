Sophia Bush Is A Married Woman! Everything To Know About Her New Husband Grant Hughes

The FocusMotion Health founder, 40, and the Chicago P.D. actress, 39, tied the knot in front of a group of friends, family and celebs like Colton Underwood and his fiancé, Jordan Brown, Aaron Paul, as well as Bush's former One Tree Hill co-stars Danneel Ackles and Hilarie Burton. Their respective husbands, Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, were reportedly also in attendance.

"A marriage license for Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes was issued on Wednesday, June 8, and returned on Monday, June 13. A duplicate marriage license had to be issued, and the duplicate has not yet been returned," the Tulsa County Clerk confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.