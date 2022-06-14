Sophia Bush Is A Married Woman! Everything To Know About Her New Husband Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush is officially off the market! The One Tree Hill actress said "I Do" to entrepreneur Grant Hughes in a star-studded ceremony Saturday, June 11, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The duo got engaged during a whirlwind trip to Italy last year after first getting together in May of 2020. The lovebirds got the rumor mill churning earlier that year when they were first spotted holding hands in Malibu. "So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," Bush captioned the sweet photo of Hughes' proposal from August 2021.
The FocusMotion Health founder, 40, and the Chicago P.D. actress, 39, tied the knot in front of a group of friends, family and celebs like Colton Underwood and his fiancé, Jordan Brown, Aaron Paul, as well as Bush's former One Tree Hill co-stars Danneel Ackles and Hilarie Burton. Their respective husbands, Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, were reportedly also in attendance.
"A marriage license for Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes was issued on Wednesday, June 8, and returned on Monday, June 13. A duplicate marriage license had to be issued, and the duplicate has not yet been returned," the Tulsa County Clerk confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.
According to Hughes' Instagram, the California native is a traveling and fitness enthusiast. Hughes has many photos of himself taking part in marathons, climbing mountains and scuba diving in different locations around the world.
The businessman also cofounded the Santa Monica-based organization, which "creates data-driven orthopedic recovery solutions" for surgery patients.
The couple has kept their relationship relatively private other than the occasional snap on social media during their travels. Bush, who was previously married to Chad Michael Murray from 2005-2006, has spoken publicly about how much she values her privacy.
"It's hard to have nothing that's yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky," the Good Sam star told the outlet.
"I also grew up in the early aughts when girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made. And I just was like, 'I don't think I like this.' I didn't like having my private life lied about. There were times where someone would send through an article and be like, 'Well, supposedly you're dating this guy.' And I was like, 'I mean, I would. Who is he?' Like, what is going on here?" she said.