Did Sophia Bush Drop the Ball on Joining 'RHOBH'? A Missed Text Could Have Changed Everything

Sophia Bush had a chance to join the iconic cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but a simple missed text may have sealed her fate.

Bozoma Saint John, 48, revealed at the Create & Cultivate festival on Saturday, July 19, that she reached out to Bush in April with a proposal.

"Sophia would make a great Housewife, right?" Saint John said, according to E! News. "It totally makes sense. I wrote her a text message in April — I’m telling all your business — I was like, ‘Hey, I need to ask you a controversial question.'"