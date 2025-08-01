Did Sophia Bush Drop the Ball on Joining 'RHOBH'? A Missed Text Could Have Changed Everything
Sophia Bush had a chance to join the iconic cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but a simple missed text may have sealed her fate.
Bozoma Saint John, 48, revealed at the Create & Cultivate festival on Saturday, July 19, that she reached out to Bush in April with a proposal.
"Sophia would make a great Housewife, right?" Saint John said, according to E! News. "It totally makes sense. I wrote her a text message in April — I’m telling all your business — I was like, ‘Hey, I need to ask you a controversial question.'"
Saint John claimed Bush, 43, "knew what I was gonna ask her" but didn’t respond until July 18, when she finally asked, "Oh, how did I miss this text message in April?"
The One Tree Hill alum confessed that she’s a "terrible texter," which may explain the communication breakdown.
During the festival, Bush reflected on the situation, saying, "So I go to text her and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so excited I get to see you tomorrow. I can’t wait.’ And then I go, ‘Controversial question? April?’ And then I’m like, ‘Wow, we really talk more in group chats.’"
She humorously added, "I’m like, ‘Girl, what’s the controversial question? I love a controversial question.’ She’s like, ‘I was trying to get you on the show.'"
Despite Bush’s late reaction, Saint John remains adamant that she would be a fantastic addition to the Housewives franchise.
"We need more women who are self-possessed, who enjoy their relationships with other women, who understand conflict and drama," Saint John stated. "Not because they want to put on a spectacle, but because that’s just what life is, and are unafraid to talk about the hard stuff."
Bush admitted she initially perceived the show as one where "all the women yell at each other." However, her stance evolved after seeing Saint John on screen.
"Boz is not a yeller. She is a cheerleader. She is a teammate. I don’t think I get it. So, then I decided to tune in to watch you, and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s changing the vibe of a whole industry,’" Bush said.
"Isn’t that what we’re all trying to do all day anyway, get through the time that passes and like it? I just want to like my life." sh added.
Bush has been married twice — first, a short-lived marriage with One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray and a 13-month marriage with businessman Grant Hughes. On April 2024, Bush confirmed she is in a relationship with former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris and came out as queer. Harris has two children with her ex-wife Ali Krieger.