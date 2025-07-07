Sophia Hutchins' Death: Everything to Know About the Fatal ATV Crash

New details about Sophia Hutchins' death emerged following the deadly ATV crash on Decker Canyon Road on July 2.

The 29-year-old socialite, who was a close friend and manager to Caitlyn Jenner, died near the Olympian's Malibu, Calif., home after crashing the 2013 Polaris she was driving into the bumper of a moving gray 2016 Mazda 6 carrying two passengers. The collision caused the ATV to veer off the shoulder before ultimately falling 350 feet down into a ravine.

The two people in the other car were not injured, per a news outlet.