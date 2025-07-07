Sophia Hutchins' Death: Everything to Know About the Fatal ATV Crash
Sophia Hutchins Was Killed in an ATV Crash on July 2
New details about Sophia Hutchins' death emerged following the deadly ATV crash on Decker Canyon Road on July 2.
The 29-year-old socialite, who was a close friend and manager to Caitlyn Jenner, died near the Olympian's Malibu, Calif., home after crashing the 2013 Polaris she was driving into the bumper of a moving gray 2016 Mazda 6 carrying two passengers. The collision caused the ATV to veer off the shoulder before ultimately falling 350 feet down into a ravine.
The two people in the other car were not injured, per a news outlet.
A Search and Rescue Team Recovered Sophia Hutchins' Body
In an interview with The U.S. Sun, a local Malibu sheriff officer said they had to use drones to help locate Hutchins' body after the accident occurred.
"We have a drone program here at the station," said the officer. "So we had a drone go down there and search for the collision and then we sent our search and rescue down to try and rescue the driver of the Polaris."
However, their efforts turned into a recovery when they found Hutchins dead at the scene.
The officer added there was "no evidence of intoxication on either party at this point in time," though they were awaiting toxicology results to determine contributing factors.
Investigators Said Speeding May Have Contributed to the ATV Crash That Killed Sophia Hutchins
Amid the investigation, Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Hutchins "may have been speeding" before she rear-ended the other car, causing her to "veer to the right and go off the cliff."
"It doesn't seem like she was following them. I think she just came up on them and then hit the car," he told Daily Mail.
Saucedo added they would wait for the coroner's department to prepare a toxicology report before determining whether drugs or alcohol played a role.
Caitlyn Jenner Broke Her Silence After Sophia Hutchins' Death
During a low-key outing in Malibu hours after the fatal accident on July 2, Jenner told Daily Mail she was going through "tough times" coping with the loss of her close friend.
"I don't want to talk [about the accident]," Jenner added.