Sophia Hutchins' Death: Everything to Know About the Fatal ATV Crash

sophia hutchins death what to know deadly atv crash
Source: MEGA

Investigators released new details about the ATV crash that killed Caitlyn Jenner's close friend and manager Sophia Hutchins on July 2 at the age of 29.

By:

July 7 2025, Published 9:09 a.m. ET

Sophia Hutchins Was Killed in an ATV Crash on July 2

sophia hutchins death what to know deadly atv crash
Source: MEGA

Sophia Hutchins was involved in a fatal ATV crash near Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu home.

New details about Sophia Hutchins' death emerged following the deadly ATV crash on Decker Canyon Road on July 2.

The 29-year-old socialite, who was a close friend and manager to Caitlyn Jenner, died near the Olympian's Malibu, Calif., home after crashing the 2013 Polaris she was driving into the bumper of a moving gray 2016 Mazda 6 carrying two passengers. The collision caused the ATV to veer off the shoulder before ultimately falling 350 feet down into a ravine.

The two people in the other car were not injured, per a news outlet.

A Search and Rescue Team Recovered Sophia Hutchins' Body

sophia hutchins death what to know deadly atv crash
Source: MEGA

Sophia Hutchins was driving an ATV when she rear-ended another vehicle.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, a local Malibu sheriff officer said they had to use drones to help locate Hutchins' body after the accident occurred.

"We have a drone program here at the station," said the officer. "So we had a drone go down there and search for the collision and then we sent our search and rescue down to try and rescue the driver of the Polaris."

However, their efforts turned into a recovery when they found Hutchins dead at the scene.

The officer added there was "no evidence of intoxication on either party at this point in time," though they were awaiting toxicology results to determine contributing factors.

Sophia Hutchins

Investigators Said Speeding May Have Contributed to the ATV Crash That Killed Sophia Hutchins

sophia hutchins death what to know deadly atv crash
Source: MEGA

The passengers in the other vehicle were uninjured.

Amid the investigation, Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Hutchins "may have been speeding" before she rear-ended the other car, causing her to "veer to the right and go off the cliff."

"It doesn't seem like she was following them. I think she just came up on them and then hit the car," he told Daily Mail.

Saucedo added they would wait for the coroner's department to prepare a toxicology report before determining whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

Caitlyn Jenner Broke Her Silence After Sophia Hutchins' Death

sophia hutchins death what to know deadly atv crash
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins previously sparked dating rumors.

During a low-key outing in Malibu hours after the fatal accident on July 2, Jenner told Daily Mail she was going through "tough times" coping with the loss of her close friend.

"I don't want to talk [about the accident]," Jenner added.

