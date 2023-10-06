OK Magazine
Sophia Loren, 89, Still Needs 'a Few Months' of Rehab After Tragic Fall

Oct. 6 2023, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

A few weeks after Sophia Loren’s nasty fall in her Geneva, Switzerland, home on September 24, the 89-year-old is slowly but surely on the mend.

“Everything [is] going well,” the actress’ manager Carlo Giuisti revealed in his update about the star. “At least a few months of rehabilitation are needed.”

Sophia Loren has won one Oscar.

Giusti noted that the Oscar winner’s two sons, Carlo Ponti Jr., 54, and Edoardo Ponti, 50, have been by her side as she recuperates.

After the surgery on September 26, Giusti assured fans the procedure went “extremely well” and that the Two Women alum was “slowly recovering.”

As OK! previously reported, on the day of the accident, the Instagram page for Loren's restaurant chain broke the news.

“A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms. Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation," the post read when translated to English. “Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery.”

Sophia Loren is an Italian actress.

Prior to the fall, the celeb was seemingly doing very well. On September 2, she attended the Armani fashion show during the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where the icon appeared “very lively,” according to journalist Giuseppe Fantasia.

“You can tell she loves these events, she’s really happy at them," Fantasia told People. "She carried herself extremely well. People were quite excited to see her. She was quite the pull."

Another who saw the movie star said she "looked absolutely fine" and "probably had the biggest crowd around her at the show." A third eyewitness added, "She was absolutely surrounded, chatting to people, in very good form.”

While the brunette beauty is energetic for her age, she has always been candid about growing older in past interviews.

Sophia Loren lives in a Swiss home near Lake Geneva.

“When I was 20, I didn’t think that one day I would live to 80, but you do. You think, ‘My God, all this time went by? I can’t believe it,’” she told W Magazine in 2016.

In 2020, she spoke with AARP: The Magazine about nearing the milestone age of 90.

Sophia Loren is well known for her performance in 'Two Women.'

“Sometimes when I say I’m 86, I don’t believe it. I feel 20,” she explained.

“When I look in the mirror, I cheer for myself. I don't ask, ‘Are you great?’ or ‘Are you beautiful?’ No! It's how I feel inside, how secure I am, how happy I am. That's what matters,” she remarked. “Why change your body and be somebody else if you are happy inside? I never thought of that — never. I like what I have. I like me!”

