Arnold Schwarzenegger Fears America Is Raising 'a Generation of Wimps': 'Let's Teach Kids to Be Tough'

"The human mind can only really grow through resistance. You can only strengthen your character, become a really strong person inside, if you have resistance, if you fail, if you get up again and if you work hard and you work your a-- off," the father-of-five, 76, explained.

"The more you struggle, the further you're going to go and the stronger you're going to get. That's just the way the world works," the Terminator lead continued. "Anyone who tries to baby themselves and pamper themselves, and try to protect themselves... it's over. You're never gonna get there. That's just the way it is."