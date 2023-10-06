Jessel Taank Defends Husband Pavit Randhawa After 'RHONY' Cast Spreads Rumors About Her Marriage — Watch the Exclusive Clip
Jessel Taank is standing up for her husband.
In an exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 8, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield pay the PR expert and her spouse, Pavit Randhawa, a visit. However, the gathering takes a turn when the marketing consultant drops a bombshell about rumors being spread regarding her marriage by certain members of the group.
"I just don't get her," Randhawa tells Taank, Whitfield, and Lyons, seemingly referring to either Erin Lichy or Sai De Silva — who have fanned the flames of simmering tension with Taank by continuously accusing the fashion publicist of not being honest about her life and having troubles in her relationship.
"She also thinks that you're just lying on everything. Remember the whole Vietnam thing?" Taank's husband says to the ladies before the former head of J. Crew asks, "What's the whole Vietnam thing?"
In a flashback of Taank and Whitfield from a previous meet-up, the mother-of-two explains, "He wants to go to Vietnam because he wants his alone time, so he had a ticket booked before COVID, and then he kept pushing it and pushing it so now he has to go."
As Randhawa begins to defend himself for taking the trip without his wife and children, Taank jumps in, adding, "Who cares? I wouldn't lie about something like that. It's a stupid thing to lie about."
Whitfield then spills the pipping hot tea by adding, "You know what Erin told me? She was like 'Oh my god, Ubah [Hassan] asked the cutest question'" before recalling how the model went around and questioned the husbands in the group about why they loved their wives.
According to Whitfield, Lichy claimed that Randhawa said he loved his spouse because "she lets me do what I want." The brand consultant shut down the allegation immediately, adding, "That's exactly not what he said."
"She [Lichy] said, 'It was so weird, and he wasn't wearing his ring. I don't know what's going on,'" Whitfield alleges the real estate broker told her about Randhawa.
"What is she trying to imply? What the f----? Are you serious?" a shocked Taank says to Whitfield and Lyons.
"Am I right now stirring the pot? Yes! But you know this is a serious topic," Whitfield notes of the rumors in a confessional. "Friends are the place where you should go when you're having marital problems and help them through it. We shouldn't be trying to poke holes in people's marriages."
The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo and streaming next day on Peacock.