Article continues below advertisement
'I Draw the Line at Areola!': Megyn Kelly 'Disapproves' of Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Dress


Megyn Kelly objected to the sheer gown Sydney Sweeney recently turned heads in.

Oct. 31 2025, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly didn't approve of the jaw-dropping sheer dress Sydney Sweeney wore to Variety's Power of Women event on the night of Wednesday, October 29.

The journalist — who said she's a fan of the actress — addressed her scandalous outfit on the Thursday, October 30, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Megyn Kelly Disapproves of Sydney Sweeney's Sheer Dress


Megyn Kelly said she 'objects' to Sydney Sweeney's sheer dress.

"Sydney Sweeney, who is all woman, real woman, actual woman, and absolutely stunning. So she was on the red carpet last night and she decided to show off her number one asset, which, contrary to the American Eagle jeans ad, is not really her jeans, it's her enormous b------, which are spectacular," she raved. "No one would take that away from her."

"But, controversial opinion, I object to this," Kelly admittted. "I disapprove of the dress she wore because it's completely see through. You can see her entire nipples."


The actress bared it all at the October 29 Variety's Power of Women event.

"She reminded me of Kim Kardashian, who overshares and then takes away the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy's hoping to be the one who actually sees them for real, and leaving a little to the imagination," the podcast host continued.

"Now, I know this is being universally celebrated online, but I have to say, even though I'm a Sydney Sweeney fan, love the jeans campaign, I thought this is a rare misstep," the journalist admitted. "Draw the line at areola!"

Megyn Kelly Doesn't Understand Popularity of Sheer Looks


The journalist isn't a fan of any woman wearing a see-through outfit.

Kelly went on to talk about the rise of risqué dresses.

"I am curious, we've seen this as a growing trend among these Hollywood celebrities, and it's always a very beautiful woman, I will say, unlike going to the beaches of France, where the nude people are always gross old men, the women who take it all off for these photo shoots in America do tend to have the rocket bodies," she quipped.


The journalist previously complimented the actress for being 'the opposite of a Kardashian.'

"But we've seen this with Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, showing up literally naked at the Grammys... Lauren Sánchez going out with just pure lace… Why did these otherwise stunning women who would get plenty of attention just by wearing, like a well-styled dress and having their hair and makeup done right. Why do they feel the need to take it here?" she wondered.

The mom-of-three added that she doesn't want her daughter growing up to believe she has "to show areola in order to get male attention or feel gorgeous."

Megyn Kelly Complimented Actress' Natural Look


Kelly supported Sweeney's controversial American Eagle jeans campaign.

In August, Kelly talked about the Euphoria star's American Eagle jeans controversy — in which people felt she was promoting eugenics — and actually complimented her for not looking like a Kardashian.

"She has a great pair on her that would be the envy of virtually every woman, and they’re obviously natural. And she’s natural; if she’s had work done, it’s imperceptible," she noted.

"And so she’s, in some ways, the opposite of a Kardashian," Kelly continued. "She’s petite… she’s buxom, but they’re natural, and her face is not overly prodded or manipulated. She looks normal. She looks like just a pretty American girl. She hasn’t Kardashian-ized herself."

