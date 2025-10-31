The View's Sunny Hostin Admits Sydney Sweeney's Sheer Dress Made Her 'Uncomfortable' While Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Actress

Article continues below advertisement

The women of The View were divided on Sydney Sweeney's head-turning sheer dress. On the Friday, October 31, episode of the show, they kicked off the hot topic with Alyssa Farah Griffin defending the actress' October 29 outfit.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sydney Sweeney

Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin insisted Sydney Sweeney gets roles because she's a 'phenomenal actor' — not because of her body.

"I’m so over the Sydney Sweeney hate. She gets all this criticism of, 'She only gets big parts because of her sexuality and because she shows her big b----,'" the pregnant co-host noted. "She’s a phenomenal actor." Griffin listed a few roles where the Euphoria star wasn't dolled up or wearing revealing outfits, such as Reality and her upcoming flick, Christy, which she had to gain weight to portray real-life boxer Christy Martin.

Source: mega The blonde beauty went braless in a sheer gown for the October 29 'Variety' Power of Women event.

"She was criticized during it because she had to put on all this weight, and everyone was like, 'Sydney Sweeney let herself go,'" Griffin explained. "She can’t win! She’s not hot enough in this, but then in real life, she’s hot, and you’re gonna be mad at her? Justice for Sydney Sweeney!"

Sunny Hostin Felt 'Uncomfortable' About Actress' Sheer Gown

SHARON STONE DEFENDS SYDNEY SWEENEY: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the two actresses attending the Variety Power of Women event where they defended the fact that they don't shy away from their sexuality. pic.twitter.com/W1qTDlMzAy — The View (@TheView) October 31, 2025

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin wasn't a fan of Sweeney's nipples being visible through her silver gown. "I understand the field that she’s in where looks really matter and sexuality may or may not matter, but when you broaden out that conversation, I’m uncomfortable with it," she confessed.

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin admitted she was 'uncomfortable' with Sweeney's see-through look.

"I don’t think you need to get ahead by using your sexuality and your looks," the prosecutor continued. "I know when I was growing up, my father would always say, ‘You’re beautiful, but lean into your brain. That’s what really matters.’ So, I am uncomfortable with the notion, generally speaking, that women should use their looks and sexuality."

Sara Haines Saw Both Sides to the Argument

Source: mega Griffin noted how men in Hollywood don't have to worry 'about being too hot for a role.'