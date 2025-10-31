or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The View
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

The View's Sunny Hostin Admits Sydney Sweeney's Sheer Dress Made Her 'Uncomfortable' While Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Actress

Photo of Sunny Hostin, Sydney Sweeney and Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: abc;mega

Sydney Sweeney's sheer look is still the talk of the town.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The women of The View were divided on Sydney Sweeney's head-turning sheer dress.

On the Friday, October 31, episode of the show, they kicked off the hot topic with Alyssa Farah Griffin defending the actress' October 29 outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sydney Sweeney

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin insisted Sydney Sweeney gets roles because she's a 'phenomenal actor' — not because of her body.
Source: @theview/x

Alyssa Farah Griffin insisted Sydney Sweeney gets roles because she's a 'phenomenal actor' — not because of her body.

"I’m so over the Sydney Sweeney hate. She gets all this criticism of, 'She only gets big parts because of her sexuality and because she shows her big b----,'" the pregnant co-host noted. "She’s a phenomenal actor."

Griffin listed a few roles where the Euphoria star wasn't dolled up or wearing revealing outfits, such as Reality and her upcoming flick, Christy, which she had to gain weight to portray real-life boxer Christy Martin.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The blonde beauty went braless in a sheer gown for the October 29 'Variety' Power of Women event.
Source: mega

The blonde beauty went braless in a sheer gown for the October 29 'Variety' Power of Women event.

"She was criticized during it because she had to put on all this weight, and everyone was like, 'Sydney Sweeney let herself go,'" Griffin explained. "She can’t win! She’s not hot enough in this, but then in real life, she’s hot, and you’re gonna be mad at her? Justice for Sydney Sweeney!"

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Felt 'Uncomfortable' About Actress' Sheer Gown

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin wasn't a fan of Sweeney's nipples being visible through her silver gown.

"I understand the field that she’s in where looks really matter and sexuality may or may not matter, but when you broaden out that conversation, I’m uncomfortable with it," she confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sunny Hostin admitted she was 'uncomfortable' with Sweeney's see-through look.
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin admitted she was 'uncomfortable' with Sweeney's see-through look.

"I don’t think you need to get ahead by using your sexuality and your looks," the prosecutor continued. "I know when I was growing up, my father would always say, ‘You’re beautiful, but lean into your brain. That’s what really matters.’ So, I am uncomfortable with the notion, generally speaking, that women should use their looks and sexuality."

Article continues below advertisement

Sara Haines Saw Both Sides to the Argument

Photo of Griffin noted how men in Hollywood don't have to worry 'about being too hot for a role.'
Source: mega

Griffin noted how men in Hollywood don't have to worry 'about being too hot for a role.'

Ana Navarro mentioned the sheer dress trend, saying women "don't want to be sexualized and don't want to be seen just for their bodies" but wear revealing outfits anyway.

"I think you don't ever want to be someone who gets something because of how you look," Sara Haines chimed in. "You want to get it because you earned it. But I don't think it means women can't be feminine."

Griffin also pointed out that Hollywood heartthrobs like Brad Pitt "don't worry about being too hot for role."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.