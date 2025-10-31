The View's Sunny Hostin Admits Sydney Sweeney's Sheer Dress Made Her 'Uncomfortable' While Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Actress
Oct. 31 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
The women of The View were divided on Sydney Sweeney's head-turning sheer dress.
On the Friday, October 31, episode of the show, they kicked off the hot topic with Alyssa Farah Griffin defending the actress' October 29 outfit.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sydney Sweeney
"I’m so over the Sydney Sweeney hate. She gets all this criticism of, 'She only gets big parts because of her sexuality and because she shows her big b----,'" the pregnant co-host noted. "She’s a phenomenal actor."
Griffin listed a few roles where the Euphoria star wasn't dolled up or wearing revealing outfits, such as Reality and her upcoming flick, Christy, which she had to gain weight to portray real-life boxer Christy Martin.
"She was criticized during it because she had to put on all this weight, and everyone was like, 'Sydney Sweeney let herself go,'" Griffin explained. "She can’t win! She’s not hot enough in this, but then in real life, she’s hot, and you’re gonna be mad at her? Justice for Sydney Sweeney!"
Sunny Hostin Felt 'Uncomfortable' About Actress' Sheer Gown
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin wasn't a fan of Sweeney's nipples being visible through her silver gown.
"I understand the field that she’s in where looks really matter and sexuality may or may not matter, but when you broaden out that conversation, I’m uncomfortable with it," she confessed.
"I don’t think you need to get ahead by using your sexuality and your looks," the prosecutor continued. "I know when I was growing up, my father would always say, ‘You’re beautiful, but lean into your brain. That’s what really matters.’ So, I am uncomfortable with the notion, generally speaking, that women should use their looks and sexuality."
Sara Haines Saw Both Sides to the Argument
Ana Navarro mentioned the sheer dress trend, saying women "don't want to be sexualized and don't want to be seen just for their bodies" but wear revealing outfits anyway.
"I think you don't ever want to be someone who gets something because of how you look," Sara Haines chimed in. "You want to get it because you earned it. But I don't think it means women can't be feminine."
Griffin also pointed out that Hollywood heartthrobs like Brad Pitt "don't worry about being too hot for role."