Former Child Star Sophie Nyweide's Death: Everything to Know
An Online Obituary Confirmed Sophie Nyweide's Death
Sophie Nyweide, a former child star who appeared in films like Noah and Mammoth, died on April 14, her family confirmed. She was 24.
In an online obituary, Nyweide's loved ones called her "creative, athletic and wise beyond her years."
"Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth," the statement read. "Literally - she danced as she moved!"
According to her family, the former child star "seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else." They noted it became a safe place for Nyweide, especially since there were cast members and crews who "nourished her talent and her well-being."
The online obituary did not disclose Nyweide's cause of death, but it revealed the struggles the An Invisible Sign star went through prior to her passing.
"Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others," the family shared. "She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas."
The obituary added, "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate. She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."
In lieu of gifts, Nyweide's family asked people to donate to RAINN in her honor.
Sophie Nyweide's Mother Broke Her Silence After the Former Child Star's Death
Following Nyweide's death, her mother, Shelly Gibson, told TMZ they are "very distraught and mourning."
"All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy. She wasn't a child star in the least and wasn't subjected to anything hurtful on those films. She was always safe on those sets. Please let her rest in peace now," Gibson asked the public.
The matriarch also commented on the ongoing probe, saying, "My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman. She was with other people when she died. I didn't know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take 6-8 weeks. So I can't say definitively."
Vermont Police 'Not Ruling Out Foul Play' in the Investigation
More details came to light as authorities began investigating Nyweide's death.
In a statement, the Bennington Police Department said they began looking into the case as a "possible unintentional overdose." They also confirmed they responded to a 911 call from a man who was with Nyweide in a wooded area along the banks of the Roaring Branch River. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but pronounced the Mistakes Were Made star dead at 4:53 a.m.
The man, whose identity was not disclosed to the public, was cooperating with investigators, the department said.
"[The department will] conduct a thorough and compressive investigation leading up to, as well as the cause of Nyweide's death," the statement continued, adding police are trying to track down other people who were with Nyweide before she died.
Bennington Police also told TMZ they are looking into a range of causes and that they do not rule out foul play in the case.
Sophie Nyweide Was Pregnant at the Time of Her Death
Nyweide's death certificate, obtained by TMZ, revealed the What Would You Do actress was pregnant when she died. No further details were divulged, but a source told People she appeared to be in the early stages of pregnancy.
Sophie Nyweide Helped Other Addicts But Couldn't Save Herself
In an exclusive interview with TMZ on April 25, Nyweide's friend and former partner, Eden Herlihy, said they both lost a lot of friends to addiction over the past years.
"We knew the severity of it," Herlihy shared, claiming she was also around Nyweide when the late actress was using drugs.
"No one is ever the right person to go. No one is meant to go from this disease, at least in my opinion. But I never thought it would be her because we fought so hard to survive the stuff we've gone through in our lives," Herlihy continued. "She was the last person I was expecting to die from this disease because she was so strong."