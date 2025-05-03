Former Child Star Sophie Nyweide's Death: Everything to Know

Sophie Nyweide, a former child star who appeared in films like Noah and Mammoth, died on April 14, her family confirmed. She was 24.

In an online obituary, Nyweide's loved ones called her "creative, athletic and wise beyond her years."

"Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth," the statement read. "Literally - she danced as she moved!"

According to her family, the former child star "seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else." They noted it became a safe place for Nyweide, especially since there were cast members and crews who "nourished her talent and her well-being."

The online obituary did not disclose Nyweide's cause of death, but it revealed the struggles the An Invisible Sign star went through prior to her passing.

"Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others," the family shared. "She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas."

The obituary added, "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate. She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."

In lieu of gifts, Nyweide's family asked people to donate to RAINN in her honor.