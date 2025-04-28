Gene Hackman's Final Autopsy and Toxicology Report Reveals 'Prolonged Levels of Fasting' 2 Months After Actor's Mysterious Death
Gene Hackman's final autopsy report and toxicology findings have been revealed two months after the actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died inside of their home at ages 95 and 65, respectively.
The Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico's report showed Hackman had a "history of congestive heart failure," as well as "severe chronic hypertensive changes, kidneys," according to a news publication.
Toxicology testing discovered "trace amounts of acetone" in The French Connection actor's system when he died. The solvent commonly used for chemicals is "also a product of diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis as well as a metabolite following isopropanol ingestion," the documents explained.
Hackman's acetone levels were at 5.3 mg/dl, while average levels of endogenous acetone levels are up to 0.3 mg/dL. These numbers are "consistent with a prolonged level of fasting," per the news outlet.
The Unforgiven actor's autopsy also cited a "bi-ventricular pacemaker" Hackman had placed in April 2019, as well as "neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer's Disease."
"Autopsy showed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement," the report noted. "Remote myocardial infarctions were present involving the left ventricular free wall and the septum, which were significantly large. Examination of the brain showed microscopic findings of advanced stage Alzheimer's disease."
The award-winning actor tested negative for Hantavirus — which caused his wife's death.
"Testing for carbon monoxide was less than 5 percent saturation, in keeping with a normal range," the documents added.
As OK! previously reported, Dr. Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico at the office of the Medical Investigator, revealed in March that Hackman died due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor.
Authorities believe Hackman died on February 18, with his wife passing on February 11 due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome — which is a serious respiratory illness spread by rodents.
Transmission can occur when humans breathe in airborne virus particles from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Arakawa’s cause of death was "natural," the report mentioned.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery of Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies roughly two months ago.
"On February 26, 2025, at approximately 1:45 pm, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog were found deceased. Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time," their statement read.
