Sophie Turner Attends Joe Jonas' Latest Concert in Texas After Split Rumors Swirl
Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas going to make it?
After it was reported that the singer, 34, hired a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to the actress, 27, the latter was seen on the latest leg of the Jonas Brothers' tour in Austin, Texas.
On Sunday, September 3, the musical artist was spotted wearing his wedding ring on stage — and the Game of Thrones alum was even spotted in the crowd.
"BREAKING UPDATE: not only is Joe wearing his ring tonight in AUSTIN BUT SOPHIE IS THERE I REPEAT SOPHIE IS IN THE BUILDING," the caption of a photo uploaded to social media read.
As OK! previously reported, the power couple, who share two daughters, have been going through it as of late, and Jonas is looking to end his marriage soon. An insider close to the pair said the duo have had "serious problems" for the last six months, and the "Cake by the Ocean" crooner has been taking care of the tots "pretty much all the time" even though he's currently on tour withs his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.
The blonde beauty and Jonas started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019 — once in Las Vegas and another time in France.
Turner, who is from the U.K. moved to the U.S. to be with her man, but she previously revealed to Elle that it's been hard for her to adjust. "I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back," she said in May 2022.
"I really love living in America," she added. "But, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have."
The mom-of-two was adamant on hopefully moving back one day. "England would ideally be the final destination," she said, before admitting: "But [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!"
However, Joe was also spotted wearing his wedding while hanging out with his brothers in Texas. "Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow 🤘," he wrote.