Sophie Turner Suffered a 'Mini Breakdown' Ahead of Her 30th Birthday: 'Happy to Be Out of the Mess'

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Actress Sophie Turner detailed the "mini breakdown" she endured ahead of her 30th birthday in February. The Game of Thrones actress reminisced on her 20s in a new interview, explaining the sense of both panic and relief that came with the milestone age. “All my best friends are my age and we went to school together and we're having a year of 30th birthdays," she said. "We're just so happy to be out of the mess of our 20s."

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'It Is Like a Catharsis'

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner said she and her friends feel 'really positive' about entering a new decade.

"Each of us has had a mini-breakdown but we all feel really positive now," the actress added to The Telegraph. “I was very ready to leave that decade of my life behind.” Turner explained that diving into her career helped her get through the more traumatic moments of the last decade. “It is like a catharsis,” she spilled. “I need to do it creatively to process what’s been going on in my life, and to expel something from me.”

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Source: MEGA Sophie Turner reminisced on how her movie 'Trust' helped her process her 20s.

“I did a movie a few years ago called Trust about a girl who had to go into hiding because she was being manipulated by this man she had a baby with and needed to protect her child,” Turner added. “She had personal things to process and it felt like an opportunity for me to do that too.” Though she did not mention him by name, Turner may have been referring to her very public relationship and subsequent breakup with boy band singer Joe Jonas, 36. The couple met when Turner was 20 and married when she was just 23. During their five-year marriage, they welcomed two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

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'Doing the Best We Can'

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split in 2023 after less than five years of marriage.

Turner and Jonas split in 2023 and underwent a very public divorce and heavily scrutinized custody battle. One year after their breakup, Turner opened up to British Vogue about their co-parenting relationship. “I think we're doing the best we can,” she shared. “I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children, and that's all that I can ask for.”

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner is focused on her new role as Lara Croft in the 'Tomb Raider' series.