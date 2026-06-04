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'Single Dad' Joe Jonas Makes Rare Comment About Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Sophie Turner: 'Grateful'

Photo of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas shared about his positive co-parenting relationship with Sophie Turner.

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June 4 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

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Joe Jonas recently shared insights about his coparenting relationship with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

During an episode of iHeartRadio’s “Hey Jonas!” podcast on June 2, he expressed gratitude for their shared parenting journey, saying, “I’m a single dad and I co-parent with my children’s mother.”

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Daughters Gave Him New Purpose

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Image of Joe Jonas said his daughters gave him purpose in life.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas said his daughters gave him purpose in life.

Jonas, 36, emphasized that his daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, have given him renewed purpose in life. He noted, “I think my children have given me purpose again in my life.”

Following their divorce in 2024, Joe and Sophie, 30, agreed to joint custody of their daughters, prioritizing their well-being. Joe shared that their coparenting relationship is strong. “They have an incredible mom. I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I’m really grateful for,” he stated.

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Image of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finalized divorce in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finalized divorce in 2024.

The couple announced their split in September 2023 after four years of marriage. In their joint statement at the time, they expressed a mutual decision to end their marriage amicably and requested privacy for their family.

Their divorce settlement was finalized in September 2024. They confirmed that their daughters would spend equal time in both the U.S. and the U.K., demonstrating their commitment to being excellent co-parents.

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Joe Jonas Praises Sophie Turner as an Incredible Mother

Image of The singer praised Sophie Turner for being an incredible mother.
Source: MEGA

The singer praised Sophie Turner for being an incredible mother.

Joe also praised Sophie’s role as a mother, highlighting her contributions. He remarked, “Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is… They’ve really given me the reason to be alive, I would say.”

Sophie echoed similar sentiments in a May 2024 interview with British Vogue, stating that both she and Joe are doing their best for their children. “Joe is a great father to our children, and that’s all that I can ask for,” she noted.

Former Couple Remains Dedicated to Co-Parenting

Image of The former couple remained focused on raising their daughters.
Source: MEGA

The former couple remained focused on raising their daughters.

Joe expressed gratitude for his support system, recognizing that many single parents face challenges. “There’s a lot of people in my situation that are single parents and go through this,” he said. He appreciates having a co-parent to balance the tough days.

He added, “I think they’ve taught me that I’ll be OK even in my toughest days.”

As the public follows their journey, it is clear that both Joe and Sophie remain dedicated to their daughters. Their commitment to coparenting serves as an example for others navigating similar circumstances.

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