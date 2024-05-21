'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Arrested for DUI After 3-Car Collision
Kathryn Dennis was arrested for driving under the influence.
According to a report, the Southern Charm star, 32, was taken into custody after being involved in a three-car collision on Monday, May 20, in South Carolina.
Per police records, a responding officer claimed Dennis seemed to have "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person" when he stopped her around 10 p.m.
This is the former Bravo star's first time getting caught drinking and driving. Dennis will have her court appearance on June 4.
This hasn't been the southern belle's first motor vehicle mishap of the year. In October 2023, Dennis was reportedly involved in an alleged hit and run accident after a car registered in her name hit a resource officer directing traffic in front of an elementary school.
The reality star has been candid about her personal struggles while on the series, especially when it came to her custody battle with baby daddy Thomas Ravenel over their children Kensington and St. Julien all while trying to stay away from her vices.
"Honestly I was 21 right out of college. I had no concept of what a reality show really was or what was going on around me. Yes, there were cameras, but we were drinking and having fun," she said in a recent interview of starting on the show and meeting her ex-boyfriend, 61.
"I just wanted to drink and laugh with my friends," Dennis explained. "I had no idea what was going to come of this show. There's no entertainment industry really in Charleston and that was really the first of its kind here. And then I got pregnant right at the very end of filming season 1, so whenever the show started being promoted and people started commenting online, I was pregnant and totally emotional while watching myself doing these wild things. It was a lot. I think it all kind of spiraled after that. Southern Charm was then a show I was a part of, and I didn't really know anything other than that."
After showing her pain with viewers for years after ending things with Ravenel, Dennis admitted it's been hard for the world to judge her as a mother. "It's hard because you want to interact with the people that follow you on your page, but you can't help but notice those comments that pop up a lot more frequently than they should," she said. "I take it with a grain of salt. People are always going to say what they're going to say, and honestly, it's nothing new. It does get to me, and I say it doesn't get to me, but it does at times."
