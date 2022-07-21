'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose & GF Taylor Ann Green Split — What Went Wrong?

It's over! Shep Rose and girlfriend Taylor Ann Green are no longer an item after two years of dating.

According to a People insider, the reason for the split is that Rose, 42, wasn't ready to commit.

"Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," one source said.

"She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish," another source shared. "He'll regret this."