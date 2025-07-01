S&P 500 Shatters Records Despite Trade Tensions and Donald Trump's Comments

The benchmark increased by 0.52 percent, closing at a record 6,173.07. Earlier in the day, it surged by as much as 0.76 percent, hitting a peak of 6,187.68 and surpassing its previous record of 6,147.43.

The Nasdaq Composite also set an all-time high, rising 0.52 percent to finish at 20,273.46. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 432.43 points, or 1 percent, concluding at 43,819.27.

However, stocks pulled back from their session highs after Trump announced on Truth Social that trade talks between the U.S. and Canada were ending.