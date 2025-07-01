or
S&P 500 Shatters Records Despite Trade Tensions and Donald Trump's Comments

Composite Photo of Donald Trump and New York Stock Exchange
Source: Mega

The S&P 500 reached a record 6,173.07 on June 27 as investors shrugged off concerns about President Donald Trump's latest comments regarding U.S.-Canada tariffs.

By:

July 1 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

The broad market index’s climb to unprecedented levels highlights a remarkable recovery from the lows experienced in April amidst intense trade policy concerns.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Markets pulled back slightly after Donald Trump said U.S.-Canada trade talks were ending.

The benchmark increased by 0.52 percent, closing at a record 6,173.07. Earlier in the day, it surged by as much as 0.76 percent, hitting a peak of 6,187.68 and surpassing its previous record of 6,147.43.

The Nasdaq Composite also set an all-time high, rising 0.52 percent to finish at 20,273.46. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 432.43 points, or 1 percent, concluding at 43,819.27.

However, stocks pulled back from their session highs after Trump announced on Truth Social that trade talks between the U.S. and Canada were ending.

Photo of New York Stock Exchange
Source: Mega

The S&P 500 rose 0.52 percent to close at 6,173.07, surpassing its previous high.

Investors initially seemed optimistic when Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed to Bloomberg News that a trade framework between the U.S. and China had been established. Lutnick indicated that the Trump administration anticipates finalizing deals with ten key trading partners in the near future.

Friday’s market fluctuations exemplify Wall Street's ongoing struggle to adapt to a rapidly evolving global trade environment. The S&P 500 soared to a new high in February, fueled by optimism surrounding pro-business policies from Trump.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

President Donald Trump’s tariff remarks on Truth Social briefly pulled markets from session highs.

But stock values dipped sharply as the president opted to impose harsh tariffs. By April's low, the S&P 500 was down nearly 18 percent for this year. A dramatic recovery unfolded after Trump eased his most stringent tariff rates, paving the way for renewed trade negotiations.

Standard & Poor's 500, is a widely recognized stock market index that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States. It's often used as a benchmark for the overall health and performance of the U.S. stock market and broader economy.

Photo of Wall Street
Source: Mega

The S&P 500 tracks 500 large U.S. companies and is a key economic barometer.

It is also considered as a barometer of the country's economy and a reliable gauge of overall market performance and investor sentiment.

Tariffs between Canada and US directly impact the S&P 500 Companies' Earnings, as many companies within this have significant operations, supply chains and sales in both the U.S. and Canada.

Many have also warned that these tariffs can disrupt supply chains and reduce sales volume and revenue from the Canadian market.

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️.