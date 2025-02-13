or
Donald Trump Says Canada Will Be a 'Very Serious Contender to Be Our 51st State' as He Disses Justin Trudeau: 'They Need Our Protection'

President Donald Trump said Canada needs U.S. 'protection.'

Feb. 13 2025, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump took a swipe at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he once again suggested Canada should consider becoming the 51st state.

During an Oval Office meeting that took place on Thursday, February 13, the 78-year-old POTUS claimed Canada's taxes would "come down greatly" and their "security would go up" if they merged with the U.S.

Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada should merge with the United States.

"Amazing things happen to Canada; and really, Canada in this particular — why would we pay $200 billion a year in subsidies to Canada when they’re not a state?" he asked. "You do that for a state, but you don’t do that for somebody else’s country; so I think Canada is going to be a very serious contender to be our 51st state."

President Trump then made a jab at Trudeau, once again referring to him as a "governor" instead of "prime minister," as if Canada was already a part of the United States of America.

Donald Trump referred to Justin Trudeau as 'governor.'

"I spoke to Governor Trudeau on numerous occasions, and we’ll see what happens; but it just sets up so good for them," he continued. "Look, the people would pay much less tax than they’re paying right now."

He also claimed Canada would have "perfect military protection," alleging they currently "don’t have any military protection, essentially."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump said many in Canada would 'love' it becoming the 51st state.

"And you take a look at what’s going on out there. You have Russian ships; you have China ships; you have Chinese ships; you have a lot of ships out there and, you know, people are in danger," he said. "This is a different world today. It’s a different world. They need our protection, yes."

The controversial politician has repeatedly suggested Canada join the U.S. to avoid pricey tariffs and boost their defense capabilities since he won the 2024 presidential election.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," he wrote via Truth Social earlier this year. "The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."

Justin Trudeau said there wasn't a 'snowball's chance in h---' Canada would join the U.S.

However, Trudeau quickly shot down the possibility of that happening.

"There isn’t a snowball’s chance in h--- that Canada would become part of the United States," he penned last month via X. "Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."

