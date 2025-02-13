Donald Trump Says Canada Will Be a 'Very Serious Contender to Be Our 51st State' as He Disses Justin Trudeau: 'They Need Our Protection'

"And you take a look at what’s going on out there. You have Russian ships; you have China ships; you have Chinese ships; you have a lot of ships out there and, you know, people are in danger," he said. "This is a different world today. It’s a different world. They need our protection, yes."

The controversial politician has repeatedly suggested Canada join the U.S. to avoid pricey tariffs and boost their defense capabilities since he won the 2024 presidential election.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," he wrote via Truth Social earlier this year. "The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."