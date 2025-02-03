Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau Agree to $1.3 Billion Border Plan After POTUS' '51st State' Threats
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced they'd reached an agreement on border security and tariffs after weeks of back-and-forth on Monday, February 3.
"I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl," Trudeau confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border," he continued. "In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million."
Trudeau noted that the "proposed tariffs" that are meant to be imposed on either country will "be paused for at least 30 days" as talks continue between Canada and the U.S.
That same day, President Trump also took to his Truth Social platform to share his own update on the deal.
"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country," he penned in part.
"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that," he continued. "I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!"
This comes after President Trump threatened Canada with potential 25 percent tariffs due to issues at the borders, despite Trudeau's claims that "less than 1% of the illegal migrants" and "less than 1% of the fentanyl" in the U.S. comes from Canada. Instead, Trump repeatedly suggested Canadians could avoid the tariffs by agreeing to merge with the United States.
"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," he claimed earlier this year. "There would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them."
However, Trudeau hit back at the offer in early January.
"There isn’t a snowball’s chance in h--- that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau said via X. "Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."