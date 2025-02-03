Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau Agree to $1.3 Billion Border Plan After POTUS' '51st State' Threats

That same day, President Trump also took to his Truth Social platform to share his own update on the deal.

"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country," he penned in part.

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that," he continued. "I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!"