Spice Girls 'Highly Embarrassed' Their Old Emails About Victoria Beckham Were Leaked: Source
Though the members of the Spice Girls are all currently on good terms, old messages between some of the ladies hinted their was once some animosity within the girl group.
The emails and texts were revealed as part of an unidentified defamation lawsuit.
According to the report, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton exchanged a few rude remarks about Victoria Beckham over the way she behaved when they attended the Viva Forever! musical in December 2012.
The mom-of-four not only arrived late to the show, but also sat apart from the other women.
They also allegedly talked to a lawyer about reuniting without the fashion designer, as they wanted to ensure they could go ahead and perform even if she tried to stop them (Beckham decided not to return to the band when they reunited in 2019.)
An additional insider claimed some of the stars were also talking about a bandmate's financial problems behind her back.
In one group chat about wanting to reunite, Mel B told the ladies, "charity doesn't pay."
Halliwell appeared taken aback by her comment, replying that she hopes "nobody ever hacks your texts."
"Why? My texts are fine," she said in response.
With more messages likely to be unveiled, a source called the situation "highly embarrassing for the girls as it doesn't exactly chime with their core messages" of girl power.
"But obviously it was a fair few years ago now and they've all kissed and made up since then. Just look at how happy they were together celebrating Victoria's 50th birthday back in April, belting out their greatest hits together after a few drinks," the insider pointed out. "The hatchet is well and truly buried."
A separate source agreed with that notion, calling their gathering at Beckham's party "so special."
"[They're] all closer than they have been in years," they added.
It marked the first time since in a decade that all five of the singers performed together, doing a fun rendition — with dance moves — to their hit track "Stop."
Fortunately for fans, David Beckham posted a video of the moment on Instagram.
Earlier this year, Mel B insisted the ladies were gearing up for a big announcement, though she didn't share any concrete details.
"Sometimes, if you say things enough times, it's actually going to happen, but apart from that I just get really excited. So, if I want to say it, I'm just going to say it, even though, I've had the kibosh put on me!" the mom-of-three explained in an interview. "My aim is to get us back in the studio. That would be nice!"
The Sun reported on the scandal.