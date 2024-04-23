Mel B Refuses to 'Put a Label' on Her Sexuality After Falling in Love With Both Men and Women

"I didn’t start off my sexual journey going, 'I’m this, I’m that, I’m bisexual.' I was, and always will be, very open," she explained. "I happened to fall in love with a woman and was with her for five years. We still talk to this day. I don’t want to put a label on it, but I’ve always thought women are beautiful."

The mom-of-two, 48, was referring to Christine Crooks, whom she dated somewhere between 2000 and 2006.