Mel B Refuses to 'Put a Label' on Her Sexuality After Falling in Love With Both Men and Women
Melanie "Mel B" Brown isn't afraid to discuss her sexuality.
In a new interview, the star replied "I feel like I am" when asked if she's a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
"I didn’t start off my sexual journey going, 'I’m this, I’m that, I’m bisexual.' I was, and always will be, very open," she explained. "I happened to fall in love with a woman and was with her for five years. We still talk to this day. I don’t want to put a label on it, but I’ve always thought women are beautiful."
The mom-of-two, 48, was referring to Christine Crooks, whom she dated somewhere between 2000 and 2006.
The singer said she's also encouraged her own children to embrace their true selves.
"I’ve always said, 'You are who you are. I don’t care what you identify as. I’m going to love you anyway because you were for nine months in my tummy,'" she spilled. "I don’t have those old-fashioned ways of thinking. I’m not tarnished with that."
In late 2022, Brown confirmed she was engaged to hairstylist Rory McPhee, whom she started seeing sometime after she finalized her divorce from abusive ex Stephen Belafonte in 2017. She was also married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000.
The "Wannabe" vocalist revealed she and McPhee are in the middle of planning their nuptials
"St Paul’s Cathedral have agreed we can be married there once we have completed the paperwork and got the final blessing. When you’ve been married twice before, you have to meet the bishop, the dean, and explain why you want to get married now. I explained everything. I can explain eloquently, since my story and my life are in that book," Brown said, referring to her 2018 memoir, Brutally Honest.
"I’ve been given a few dates, but none we’ve said yes to yet," she admitted. "Only 30 couples a year get married there, so it’s quite a thing."
Mel B confirmed all of her fellow Spice Girls members — Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm and Victoria Beckham — "are going to be invited. There will be some leopard print!"
"There are songs you don’t even know about that I know we know we’ve got," she said of the ladies possibly reuniting. "We are, all five of us, talking about doing something. It’s the truth. But we’re working on something which will be announced soon, I think and hope."
Attitude spoke to Brown.