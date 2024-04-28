What Is Victoria Beckham's Net Worth? See How Posh Spice Became a Multi-Millionaire
Victoria Beckham has maintained the millions needed to stay posh!
After skyrocketing to fame as one of the members of the Spice Girls, the U.K. native, 50, pivoted her talents to become one of the fashion industry's greatest designers.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beckham is currently valued at $450 million for her wide-ranging years in the entertainment and fashion worlds, as well as her high-profile marriage to former soccer star David Beckham.
In 1994, the mother-of-four was paired with Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell to become the smash hit girl group. In 1996, the women released their single "Wannabe," which went number one on the charts in the U.K., U.S. and 35 other countries.
The singers went on to become the best-selling female group of all time, selling over 80 million albums worldwide.
The band broke up in 2000 but had a reunion tour in 2007 and released another album together. After their split, Beckham tried being a solo pop star, releasing the single "Out of Your Mind" in the summer of 2000, which reached number two on the U.K. singles charts. She later released a full-length album but decided to quit music despite the other girls reuniting again.
Beckham launched her fashion label, Victoria Beckham, in September 2008. The line was a huge success, racking up annual sales of more than $79 million.
The style icon also debuted a fragrance with her spouse, 48, and a beauty line in 2019. In addition, the Beckham family has made money through their short-lived reality television shows: Victoria's Secrets, Being Victoria Beckham, The Real Beckhams, Victoria Beckham – A Mile In Their Shoes and Victoria Beckham: Coming to America.
Despite becoming famous as a performer, the matriarch knew she wanted to be a designer. "It’s what I always dreamed of since I customized my school uniform when I was 7 years old," she explained in a 2024 interview.
“Then along came the Spice Girls which opened a lot of doors for me. And, let’s be honest, closed a lot. But those days are over. I was never going to be the world’s best singer, but I hope I can be a good designer," Beckham noted.
However, the brunette beauty isn't done tackling new ventures just yet. "This is just the beginning," she explained in 2023 interview.
"I have lots of ambitions, and I work hard to achieve my goals. I never wait for things to just fall into my lap. It’s such an exciting time. This year, we made a profit! This takes time, especially for an independent brand. My perfume isn’t a license — I own it," Beckham revealed.
The Guardian conducted the 2024 interview with Beckham.
Vogue France conducted the 2023 interview with Beckham.