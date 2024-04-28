What Is Victoria Beckham's Net Worth? See How Posh Spice Became a Multi-Millionaire

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beckham is currently valued at $450 million for her wide-ranging years in the entertainment and fashion worlds, as well as her high-profile marriage to former soccer star David Beckham.

In 1994, the mother-of-four was paired with Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell to become the smash hit girl group. In 1996, the women released their single "Wannabe," which went number one on the charts in the U.K., U.S. and 35 other countries.

The singers went on to become the best-selling female group of all time, selling over 80 million albums worldwide.