Spice Girls' Mel B, 49, Displays Ripped Abs in Animal Print Bikini: Photo
Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B, 49, sizzled in a Wednesday, May 7, Instagram selfie, where she posed in an animal print string bikini.
The Spice Girls singer also shared the photo she used for her Hot album cover from 2000, where she wore a similar two-piece at a much younger age.
“Years apart but I’m still just enjoying every bit of summer I can #throwback,” the star captioned her post.
Mel B's Fans Are Impressed by Her 'Amazing Figure'
After sharing, fans of the entertainer poured into her comments to praise Brown for her “gorgeous” looks and toned physique, noting how similar she looks now compared to 25 years ago.
“You look as good now as you did then,” wrote one.
“She’s always had an amazing figure — then and now,” agreed another.
“Wow you look absolutely incredible,” a third said, while a fourth noted, “And still looking as fabulous and scary as ever… #girlpowerforever."
Though many of Scary Spice’s fans asked for more solo music from the star, it appears new music from the girl group as a whole could be on the horizon.
On an April episode of the “No Filter” podcast, Melanie C of the Spice Girls, also known as Sporty Spice, revealed a reunion between herself, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham has been a topic of discussion.
Could a Spice Girls' 30th Anniversary Tour Happen?
“Next year is a big year for us, and we have to acknowledge it in some way,” she said about 2026 being the Spice Girls’ 30th anniversary of their first single, “Wannabe.”
She continued, “So we are talking about what that’s going to look like, and for me, Melanie, I know for sure, and Emma, we’d be back on stage. But sometimes other people need a little bit more convincing.”
Though her bandmate said Scary Spice is one of the girls in favor of a reunion tour, Mel B revealed in October 2024 that she was kicked out of the group’s WhatsApp chat.
“Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel, and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour.’ Because they’re d---heads,” the star quipped as to why she was nixed from the text group.
The last time all five Spice Girls performed together in front of an audience was in 2012 at the closing ceremony for the Olympics in London. They did, however, reunite in April 2024 for Beckham’s 50th birthday, where they sang their hit “Stop.”