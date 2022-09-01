Stacey Dash Shares Emotional TikTok Remembering DMX After Learning Of His Death One Year Later: 'I Am Heartbroken'

Nearly a year and a half after musician DMX passed away in April 2021, actress Stacey Dash has taken to social media with an emotional post remembering the beloved artist.

"I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times," the Clueless icon wrote alongside an emotional video shared with her nearly 100,000 TikTok followers on Wednesday, August 31. “Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away,” she continued. “I am heartbroken — he was such a great guy.”

In the accompanying video, a visibly-tearful Dash elaborated on her grief surrounding the artist’s passing.