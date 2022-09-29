Making Her Comeback! Stassi Schroeder Announces The Return Of Podcast After 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandal
Stassi Schroeder is mounting her comeback! The Vanderpump Rules alum has announced the return of her popular podcast "Straight Up with Stassi," which was scrapped from the internet completely following Schroeder's very public cancellation in 2020.
“I still love to judge. Judging is fun,” the Next Level Basic author said during her first new episode in two years, which debuted on Wednesday, September 28. “If somebody tells you that they don’t like judging, or they don’t judge, they are lying. [It’s] actual human nature and part of our DNA.”
However, Schroeder did clarify that becoming a mom to 1-year-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, marrying longtime love Beau Clark, and learning from her very public mistakes have made her a bit more kindhearted.
“[My judging is] coming from a different perspective,” she explained. “I think that there’s something to be said for having a thoughtfulness before you speak. I kind of think we should just be a little more thoughtful before we put something out there.”
“I am not the same person that I was when you last heard from me,” the former Bravo star explained while also letting her fans know she may “disappoint some people” even though she still believes she “grew up a little bit.”
As OK! previously reported, Schroeder, along with costar Kristen Doute, were fired from the hit Bravo show and lost out on many brand deals after accusations came to light that they had called the police on their costar Faith Stowers, who's African American, for a crime she did not commit.
"I legitimately thought we were solving crime. I was completely wrong," Schroeder later told Tamron Hall in a sit down interview. "I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not but it’s not how I feel at all."
"I don’t have hate in my heart," she continued. "But I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. That’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this."