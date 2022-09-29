Making Her Comeback! Stassi Schroeder Announces The Return Of Podcast After 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandal

However, Schroeder did clarify that becoming a mom to 1-year-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, marrying longtime love Beau Clark, and learning from her very public mistakes have made her a bit more kindhearted.

“[My judging is] coming from a different perspective,” she explained. “I think that there’s something to be said for having a thoughtfulness before you speak. I kind of think we should just be a little more thoughtful before we put something out there.”