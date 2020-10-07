Stassi Schroeder is off the market! The Vanderpump Rules star and her man, Beau Clarke, got married in a small and intimate ceremony, she announced via Instagram on Wednesday, October 7.

Although the short clip had no audio, it’s clear the TV personality uploaded the moment they became husband and wife. The couple exchanged a kiss, and Clarke sweetly gave her baby bump a smooch, too.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

However, the blonde beauty remains hopeful that they can still have their dream Italian wedding next October.

“I am so proud to be your wife,” she concluded the short post.

The bride — who is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 next year — wore all white but opted for a more comfortable outfit, wearing a long casual white plain shirt over a loose white dress, while Clarke donned an informal blue shirt.

Hopefully, Schroeder will have her chance to wear a dream wedding dress at the ceremony next year, and this way, their daughter gets to attend! The couple announced the pregnancy in June, and their daughter is due January 2021.

Fans suspected that Schroeder and Clarke eloped in September since she shared a snap of the couple on September 21, wearing the exact same outfits and posing in the same area.

The couple got engaged in July 2019, which was broadcast on Vanderpump Rules, prior to Schroeder’s departure from the show.

Recently, the pair found out that their baby girl has some health issues. On October 2, she posted a picture of a heart from their baby’s nursery to her Instagram Story.

“After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was. After a week of actual hell on heart, the doctors said it’s incredibly small & should heal on its own. This piece of art means so much more now,” she wrote.

Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June after starring on the reality show for eight seasons. This came after racially insensitive comments she made several years ago resurfaced. The television personality also lost her speaking tour when the accusations were made.

The podcast host was not the only star of the show who will not be returning for season nine. Kristin Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were all fired for similar reasons.

We wish the happy couple a lifetime of happiness, and can’t wait to see their bundle of joy next year!