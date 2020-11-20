Get it, girl! Stassi Schroeder flaunted her gorgeous baby bump while posing for a maternity photoshoot, which she uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, November 19.

“Just trying to give off MILF vibes,” the 32-year-old captioned a photo of herself with a white sheet on top of her tummy. However, fans still got a glimpse of her backside in the shot.

Of course, Bravo stars couldn’t help but comment on the racy photo. Kyle Cooke from Summer House wrote, “Nailed it,” while former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute wrote, “Frame this for the nursery!!!” Lauren Wirkus, also from Summer House, added, “Omg.”

The blonde beauty — who is expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Beau Clark — couldn’t resist sharing another photo of her stomach… but this time around, she wore a black turtleneck. “Was gonna post a photo of me and Beau but then I thought, nahhh I’m the one carrying this baby, so here we are,” she captioned the shot on November 20.

In June, the pair had a gender reveal. “We’re having a baby girl,” she wrote at the time. Then, in October, the duo announced they tied the knot. “Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” she wrote on October 7. “Married Sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie.”

Schroeder’s year has been filled with lots of ups and downs. In June, she was fired from Vanderpump Rules after she made some racially insensitive comments that resurfaced online. Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also all fired for the same reasons. Schroeder later apologized for her actions.

“I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not but it’s not how I feel at all,” she said on The Tamron Hall Show in September about the shocking remarks.

“I don’t have hate in my heart,” she shared. “But I recognize that I wasn’t anti-racist. That’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

The Next Level Basic author is hoping to change her ways and be an inspiration for her little girl, who is due in January. “I want to be a better person,” she stated. “I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me and I want to be a part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now and I recognize that.”