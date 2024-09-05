Stassi Schroeder Admits Starring on Reality TV 'Makes You a Psychopath' Despite Her Plan to Launch New Series 'Stassi Says'

Schroeder, 36, and Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute were axed from the hit Bravo show in 2020 after their former SUR colleague Faith Stowers publicized a racist incident.

While the time away from the spotlight allowed her to focus on family life, the mom-of-two — who married Beau Clark in 2020 — admitted to Bustle she "would’ve stayed on forever."

"I’m still friends with a lot of the producers, and they always joke, ‘Remember when you said you were going to give birth and let one of the cameramen just literally be right there in your v-----?’" the TV personality spilled.