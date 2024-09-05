Stassi Schroeder Admits Starring on Reality TV 'Makes You a Psychopath' Despite Her Plan to Launch New Series 'Stassi Says'
After years away from starring on the small screen, Stassi Schroeder shocked fans by announcing her return to reality TV via her upcoming Hulu series, Stassi Says, and appearances on Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa.
"I love reality TV. Even through all of the s---, how it makes you a psychopath, [how] it’s not good for your mental health, I still enjoy doing it," she confessed in a new interview.
Schroeder, 36, and Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute were axed from the hit Bravo show in 2020 after their former SUR colleague Faith Stowers publicized a racist incident.
While the time away from the spotlight allowed her to focus on family life, the mom-of-two — who married Beau Clark in 2020 — admitted to Bustle she "would’ve stayed on forever."
"I’m still friends with a lot of the producers, and they always joke, ‘Remember when you said you were going to give birth and let one of the cameramen just literally be right there in your v-----?’" the TV personality spilled.
"I never felt like I was completely done with reality TV," she noted of going back. "I knew it would have to be what feels authentic to who we are as a family, and Beau was super supportive of the idea."
However, Clark's support didn't come without some initial hesitation.
"Doing a reality show was originally something I didn’t want to be a part of. Then I enjoyed it on and off, but it put a lot of negative strain on my emotions, and I went to therapy after," he said. "So when this stuff came up, I was just like, ‘I don’t want to be around people who are one minute smiling at you and the next minute stabbing you in the back.’ I don’t want my children around that or seeing it."
While the blonde beauty acknowledged she was offered a spot on VPR spinoff The Valley — which stars her ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor and Doute — Schroeder shared a simple explanation as to why she turned it down.
"Everyone has a fear of ‘remaining relevant,’ but there’s so much power in being out of the spotlight. You have to evolve a little bit. You need to let people miss you," the author reasoned. "No one wants to see, hear, watch, or read the same thing over and over. So taking a break and not being relevant is powerful — just like saying no."