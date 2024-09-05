or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Stassi Schroeder
OK LogoREALITY TV

Stassi Schroeder Admits Starring on Reality TV 'Makes You a Psychopath' Despite Her Plan to Launch New Series 'Stassi Says'

Photo of Stassi Schroeder
Source: Pat Martin/BDG brand

Stassi Schroeder is letting the cameras back into her life.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After years away from starring on the small screen, Stassi Schroeder shocked fans by announcing her return to reality TV via her upcoming Hulu series, Stassi Says, and appearances on Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa.

"I love reality TV. Even through all of the s---, how it makes you a psychopath, [how] it’s not good for your mental health, I still enjoy doing it," she confessed in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement
stassi schroeder reality tv makes you psychopath launch new series stassi says
Source: Pat Martin/BDG brand

Stassi Schroeder is returning to reality television even though she admitted being on a show can turn you into 'a psychopath.'

Schroeder, 36, and Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute were axed from the hit Bravo show in 2020 after their former SUR colleague Faith Stowers publicized a racist incident.

While the time away from the spotlight allowed her to focus on family life, the mom-of-two — who married Beau Clark in 2020 — admitted to Bustle she "would’ve stayed on forever."

"I’m still friends with a lot of the producers, and they always joke, ‘Remember when you said you were going to give birth and let one of the cameramen just literally be right there in your v-----?’" the TV personality spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
stassi schroeder reality tv makes you psychopath launch new series stassi says
Source: Pat Martin/BDG brand

The mom-of-two's new series 'Stassi Says' will stream on Hulu.

Article continues below advertisement

"I never felt like I was completely done with reality TV," she noted of going back. "I knew it would have to be what feels authentic to who we are as a family, and Beau was super supportive of the idea."

However, Clark's support didn't come without some initial hesitation.

Article continues below advertisement
stassi schroeder reality tv makes you psychopath launch new series stassi says
Source: mega

The author shares two kids with husband Beau Clark.

MORE ON:
Stassi Schroeder
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Doing a reality show was originally something I didn’t want to be a part of. Then I enjoyed it on and off, but it put a lot of negative strain on my emotions, and I went to therapy after," he said. "So when this stuff came up, I was just like, ‘I don’t want to be around people who are one minute smiling at you and the next minute stabbing you in the back.’ I don’t want my children around that or seeing it."

Article continues below advertisement
stassi schroeder reality tv makes you psychopath launch new series stassi says
Source: Pat Martin/BDG brand

The Bravo alum revealed she would have stayed on 'Vanderpump Rules' for years if she didn't get fired in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

While the blonde beauty acknowledged she was offered a spot on VPR spinoff The Valley — which stars her ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor and Doute — Schroeder shared a simple explanation as to why she turned it down.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone has a fear of ‘remaining relevant,’ but there’s so much power in being out of the spotlight. You have to evolve a little bit. You need to let people miss you," the author reasoned. "No one wants to see, hear, watch, or read the same thing over and over. So taking a break and not being relevant is powerful — just like saying no."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.