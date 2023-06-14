Stassi Schroeder Shockingly Defends Tom Sandoval From Public Backlash: 'Who's To Decide What The Punishment Should Be?'

"I've been in a position where I've received so much hate before," she explained of being "canceled" in 2020 for racially insensitive comments made in the past. "I don't like where we're at, like, in society where, like, that's how we punish people."

"It's like emotionally beheading people," the Next Level Basic author continued. "Who's to decide what the punishment should be? Like, who makes someone the authority on that? What makes this person on their computer the authority on what they think is enough hate for him to receive? I don't get down with that. I really, I don't like it."