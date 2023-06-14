Stassi Schroeder Shockingly Defends Tom Sandoval From Public Backlash: 'Who's To Decide What The Punishment Should Be?'
Is Stassi Schroeder defending her mortal enemy Tom Sandoval?
During the Vanderpump Rules alum's Wednesday, June 14, appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Schroeder admitted she somewhat understood the effect of receiving intense public backlash after her 2020 firing from the hit Bravo show.
"I've been in a position where I've received so much hate before," she explained of being "canceled" in 2020 for racially insensitive comments made in the past. "I don't like where we're at, like, in society where, like, that's how we punish people."
"It's like emotionally beheading people," the Next Level Basic author continued. "Who's to decide what the punishment should be? Like, who makes someone the authority on that? What makes this person on their computer the authority on what they think is enough hate for him to receive? I don't get down with that. I really, I don't like it."
Although she can relate to the disgraced TomTom cofounder — who infamously cheated on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with their friend Raquel Leviss — she and Sandoval have never been the best of friends.
"Do I like Tom Sandoval? No. Do I think what he did is disgusting and -- like, f*** him!" she said before clarifying, "But, like, see now I feel like I'm even adding to it. Like, the online vitriol."
- Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Sex Life Is Struggling Ahead Of Wedding To Beau Clark
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Thinks Newcomer Billie Lee Should 'Just Leave'
- WATCH: Stassi Schroeder Undergoes An Exorcism To Remove ‘Demon’ Causing Relationship Problems With Beau Clark On 'Vanderpump Rules'
"Let's just like, not do that as a group of people. Let's just not," Schroeder said about fans being particularly harsh on social media. "At some point, that is how people become incredibly depressed and, like, suicidal."
However, that does not mean that the OOT Day founder did not relish in watching the rocker's downfall. "I felt like he was always so beloved, and I would even say to my producers, I'm like, 'When is he going to get the edit that like I feel like the rest of us see?'" she explained of her time starring on the show with Sandoval.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Why does he keep like getting away with being just this dude who just wants to like, 'Give people things and help people out, man,'" she continued. "That's not what I'm seeing. I'm seeing somebody who's constantly blaming others for things and dredging things up from the past, and like, just deflecting constantly. If the rest of us look bad, then he looks good. And I've always felt that way."