OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Stassi Schroeder
OK LogoREALITY TV

'A Racist Reaping Unearned Benefits': Stassi Schroeder Gets Backlash for Landing Her Own Reality Show After 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing

Photo of Stassi Schroeder
Source: mega

Stassi Schroeder was fired from 'Vanderpump Rules' in 2020.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Stassi Schroeder's big return to reality television has fans divided.

On Friday, August 9, Hulu announced that not only will the Bravo alum be on Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa, but that she also signed a deal for her own comedic docuseries with the streaming service, Stassi Says.

Article continues below advertisement
stassi schroeder backlash
Source: mega

Stassi Schroeder signed a deal with Hulu to star in her own reality show titled 'Stassi Says.'

The logline for Schroeder's new show reads, "Endlessly relatable, utterly hysterical, and questionably sane, Stassi is the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own — and Stassi’s the one who has to keep them all afloat."

Article continues below advertisement
stassi schroeder backlash
Source: @stassischroeder/instagram

Schroeder is also joining Season 2 of Lisa Vanderpump's 'Vanderpump Villa.'

Article continues below advertisement

Many questioned why she was given a new platform after she and Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute were fired from the hit reality show in 2020 over allegations of racism.

At the time, it was revealed that back in 2018, the two women called the police on SUR staffer Faith Stowers after they saw a photo and an article about a Black woman wanted for robbery. The suspect turned out to not be Stowers, who never shared details of the drama until 2020, resulting in Doute and Schroeder getting the axe.

Article continues below advertisement
stassi schroeder backlash
Source: @stassischroeder/instagram

The former waitress was fired from 'Vanderpump Rules' over racist remarks against Faith Stowers.

Article continues below advertisement

Due to Schroeder's past behavior, several social media users expressed their disappointment in her new venture.

"Of course, keep rewarding the racists with more airtime," one person tweeted, while another said, "Quite interesting. So she gets a second chance but some Housewives get blackballed. Hmmm."

"A racist reaping unearned benefits," stated a third, while a fourth individual said, "See kids? This just proves you can act [like] a racist a------ and still be successful."

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-two, 36, currently resides in California with her two children and husband Beau Clark, 44, though she's been vacationing in Italy with her family over the past week, which is where she saw Lisa Vanderpump, 63.

MORE ON:
Stassi Schroeder
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The restauranteur shared the Vanderpump Villa news on Instagram, posting a photo and a video with her former SUR server.

"Vanderpump Villa is returning for Season 2… with a new addition! #WelcomeBackDarling #VanderpumpVilla," she wrote alongside one post with Schroeder.

Article continues below advertisement
stassi schroeder backlash
Source: mega

The Bravo alum shares two kids with husband Beau Clark, whom she married in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

A few months after the Off With My Head author received the axe from Bravo, she discussed the situation on an episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

"I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and that’s just not how I feel at all," she explained. "I’ve never felt like I was racist, I don’t have hate in my heart. But I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t. That’s something that I’ve been learning throughout all of this."

Article continues below advertisement

"I didn’t understand that just because something wasn’t about race for me, doesn’t mean it’s not about race for the other person," the reality star continued. I’m bringing my experience as a white privileged woman to this situation, and she’s bringing her experience as a black woman into this situation. Because it’s about race for her, it is about race. That’s something that I’ve realized."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.