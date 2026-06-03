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Stassi Schroeder Mocked for 'Awkward' Miami Swim Week Strut: 'Is This Her First Time Walking?'

Stassi Schroeder,
Source: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Stassi Schroeder was mocked for her 'awkward' runway walk.

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June 3 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

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Stassi Schroeder, 36, is making waves for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway walk for all the wrong reasons.

The Vanderpump Villa star graced the runway for the second time on Sunday, May 31, with a toned body and a tiny orange bikini.

But her impressive summer look on the South Beach, Miami, stage isn't what caught viewers' attention.

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'Is It Stassi's First Time Walking?'

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Stassi Schroeder
Source: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Stassi Schroeder strutted the runway in Miami on Sunday, May 31.

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Source: @virtualrealitea/TikTok

"Is it Stassi’s first time walking? Like on earth?" one critic wrote on X.

Many chimed in to criticize Schroeder's awkward prance down the runway, some even questioning why she was walking "pelvis first."

"She is absolutely gorgeous, but that forward pelvic tilt is atrocious," another added. "I don't care if it’s supposed to make her stand out or whatever. Girl, your babies are not on your hip."

"Why is she walking like Shaggy from Scooby doo?" another asked.

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Stassi Schroeder
Source: MEGA,@stassischroeder/instagram

Despite critics, Stassi Schroeder seemed confident following her runway strut.

Others criticized the cut of her swimsuit, commenting that the fit was unflattering by no fault of her own.

"It’s not Stassi’s fault they threw her in a bikini where the bottom straps almost reach the top," one person wrote. "You don’t blame a great frame for the s----y painting you’re trying to sell."

"She has an incredible body, but that bathing suit is not meant to complement one's figure," another said. "Whoever made her wear that like that needs to be fired."

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Stassi Schroeder,
Source: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Stassi Schroeder reportedly subjected herself to a rigorous diet in preparation for the runway.

Schroeder made her Sports Illustrated debut in 2025 in a striking polka dot bikini.

The mom of two welcomed her son, Messer, in September 2023 and her daughter, Hartford, in February 2021. Her husband, Beau Clark, showed his support for her controversial runway walk on Instagram.

"The Mother of my two children!!!!!," he wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

But there was no mom bod to be found on the runway on Sunday. According to the Daily Mail, the bestselling author followed a strict regime to prepare for this year's runway.

"Stassi wanted to look incredible for the show, so she went on a massive diet," an anonymous source told the outlet. "She skipped breakfast, had only a salad for lunch and did not touch a carb after 5 PM, so she was having only about 600 calories a day."

A Massive Diet

Stassi Schroeder,, Beau Clark
Source: MEGA,@stassischroeder/instagram

Stassi Schroeder's husband, Beau Clark, showed support for his wife's runway strut.

"The weight just melted off her body, but that kind of diet is very hard to do because the cravings are insane," the source added. "It's not easy for her to diet that hardcore, but the results are amazing and she feels great about herself."

Despite the critics, Schroeder seemed proud of her second go around on the Sports Illustrated stage.

"Sports Illustrated Sophomore Stassi Slays," she wrote on Instagram. "And now I have the Sunday Scaries."

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