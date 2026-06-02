'SLOMW' Star Miranda Hope Sparks Pepe Garcia Romance Rumors as Unexpected Reality Duo Spotted on Intimate Dinner Date in Miami

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Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Miranda Hope was spotted with Love Island USA alum Pepe Garcia at an intimate Miami dinner. The duo was dining at The Setai in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 30, while both were attending events for Miami Swim Week. Witnesses told TMZ that the duo appeared to be flirting with one another all evening long, but neither made a move toward physical contact. Their date reportedly lasted for almost two hours as sources said they are "getting to know each other."

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'Seeing Where Things Go'

Source: MEGA/HULU Pepe Garcia and Miranda Hope were spotted having dinner together at The Setai.

According to sources close to their relationship, the pair have yet to put a label on their flirtation and are "seeing where things go." Hope's last long-term relationship was with her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, who appears alongside her on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The couple, who share two children, split in 2024. According to Today, she briefly dated her landlord, Jake Baum, following her divorce.

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Source: Mirandahope/ig Miranda Hope's last long term relationship was with her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter.

Hope told People in December 2025 that she is currently single. "I'm single, but I don't know that I would say I'm dating," she said. She denied lingering rumors that she and her ex-husband were still hooking up almost two years after their split. "Come on now, you guys," she said on a podcast last year. "You really think little of me?" In March, Hope's ex-husband was caught kissing her costar Jessi Draper.

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Source: MEGA In December, Miranda Hope announced she was single amid rumors she was hooking up with her ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Garcia shot to stardom last summer after capturing the attention of viewers on Love Island USA. He had relationships with fellow islanders Iris Kendall and Hannah Fields during his time on the show, leaving the island with the former. Many fans joked that Garcia's type was blonde women, an assessment that remains consistent with his most recent outing. He last graced TV screens in Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which aired in April and followed cast members after they left the island. Garcia found himself in hot water over allegations that he cheated on Kendall before their split in August of last year.

'Ups and Downs'

Source: MEGA Pepe Garcia last appeared on television during 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' in April.