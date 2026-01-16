Kylie Jenner’s Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Channels Bianca Censori’s Signature Sultry Style in Racy Pantsless Outfit

Article continues below advertisement

Stassie Karanikolaou took a page out of Bianca Censori’s book with a raunchy new look. Kylie Jenner’s bestie, 28, stripped down to a tiny black tube top and ripped sheer tights layered over underwear in a series of snaps shared to her Instagram on Thursday, January 15. Karanikolaou paired her racy outfit with a fur shawl and beige heels as she glanced off to the side with a smile.

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori often ditches pants for her outfits.

Her outfit was reminiscent of Censori, who often ditches her pants in public and styles her risqué attire with fur. Karanikolaou completed her photo dump with another sultry ensemble: a brown bandeau and gold underwear that exposed her belly button piercing. “🫦🫦🫦,” she captioned her Instagram carousel. The social media star’s famous friends took to the comments section to praise her post. “HOLY,” Devon Lee Carlson wrote with a fire emoji, while Meredith Mickelson added, “omg.”

Stassie Karanikolaou Reversed Her Brazilian Butt Lift

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou flaunted her long legs in sheer tights.

Karanikolaou’s social media share comes just a few months after she reversed her Brazilian butt lift. "I'm at the surgery recovery center recovering from this a-- reduction," she explained in an October 7, 2025, TikTok video while snacking on chicken fingers and fries in bed. "I'm so comfortable...I just got my pain medicine. It just kicked in, so I'm pretty comfortable, surrounded by pillows and Barefoot Dreams blankets. From what I've seen, this a-- looks nice, lifted smaller. I'm so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin. I've been vlogging, so check out my vlogs if you want more details. Love you guys so much."

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou recently reversed her plastic surgery.

She begged fans to "be nice in the comments" because she's "just a girl" and in a lot of pain. "Clearly my meds are working," Karanikolaou captioned her post. Olivia O'Brien wished her friend well in the comments section, writing, "Love u baby. happy u are making decisions to feel more comfortable in your own skin after everything u been thru. rest up boo boo.”

Stassie Karanikolaou Regretted Getting Plastic Surgery

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou is Kylie Jenner's best friend.