Kylie Jenner’s Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Channels Bianca Censori’s Signature Sultry Style in Racy Pantsless Outfit
Jan. 16 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Stassie Karanikolaou took a page out of Bianca Censori’s book with a raunchy new look.
Kylie Jenner’s bestie, 28, stripped down to a tiny black tube top and ripped sheer tights layered over underwear in a series of snaps shared to her Instagram on Thursday, January 15.
Karanikolaou paired her racy outfit with a fur shawl and beige heels as she glanced off to the side with a smile.
Her outfit was reminiscent of Censori, who often ditches her pants in public and styles her risqué attire with fur.
Karanikolaou completed her photo dump with another sultry ensemble: a brown bandeau and gold underwear that exposed her belly button piercing.
“🫦🫦🫦,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.
The social media star’s famous friends took to the comments section to praise her post.
“HOLY,” Devon Lee Carlson wrote with a fire emoji, while Meredith Mickelson added, “omg.”
Stassie Karanikolaou Reversed Her Brazilian Butt Lift
Karanikolaou’s social media share comes just a few months after she reversed her Brazilian butt lift.
"I'm at the surgery recovery center recovering from this a-- reduction," she explained in an October 7, 2025, TikTok video while snacking on chicken fingers and fries in bed. "I'm so comfortable...I just got my pain medicine. It just kicked in, so I'm pretty comfortable, surrounded by pillows and Barefoot Dreams blankets. From what I've seen, this a-- looks nice, lifted smaller. I'm so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin. I've been vlogging, so check out my vlogs if you want more details. Love you guys so much."
She begged fans to "be nice in the comments" because she's "just a girl" and in a lot of pain.
"Clearly my meds are working," Karanikolaou captioned her post.
Olivia O'Brien wished her friend well in the comments section, writing, "Love u baby. happy u are making decisions to feel more comfortable in your own skin after everything u been thru. rest up boo boo.”
Stassie Karanikolaou Regretted Getting Plastic Surgery
One day later, Karanikolaou broke down why she was opening up about her reduction surgery.
"I would just like to state that the reason why I'm sharing my experience currently is because I wish I had someone that showed me the not-glamorized side of plastic surgery when I was younger, and I was 18 and I made this decision, that I have actually, for years, been trying to reduce and fix," she explained. "It's actually something that has made me more insecure and made me feel so inauthentic to me, as a human being."
The brunette beauty added, "This was a mistake I made super young, and I shared my experience now because I'm hoping that I can help anyone. At the end of the day, that's all I care about. I hope I can help someone from making a mistake that they'll regret. You definitely shouldn't change your body to follow a trend, which I literally said verbatim on my podcast."