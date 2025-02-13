Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Claims They Never 'Fight' But Admits There's One Thing They Have 'Disagreements' About
Steph and Ayesha Curry are still thriving!
In a new joint interview, the pair discussed their lives as spouses, parents and business partners, but despite their multifaceted relationship, the mom-of-four claimed there's only one thing they ever butt heads over.
When asked by Vanity Fair if there's anything they "fight about," Ayesha, 35, replied, "I don’t like that word. Disagreements. But I would say scheduling."
"I’m not as detail-oriented off the court as I am on the court," the NBA superstar, 36, admitted. "I have a general sense of what’s going on schedule-wise, but she’s very detail-oriented and wants to have a plan."
Ayesha noted, "We only really fight about getting to spend more time together. So it’s not really a fight."
One of the ways the family — which includes daughters Riley and Ryan as well as sons Canon and Caius — bonds is by gathering around the TV.
"We want to host SNL. It’s something we both love watching," Steph said of Saturday Night Live. "Our kids, they love it. I think it’s hopefully in our future."
Added the Food Network star, "We watch SNL as a family. Everybody thinks [Steph is] like 'super athlete,' but I actually think he’s a theater nerd like me."
"I think if I had more time in high school, I probably would have done school plays," Steph spilled. "I did a theater production class though. I was one of those black-shirt kids running around on the stage."
The duo — who first met when they were just teenagers — and their two eldest daughters are also "rewatching This Is Us from Season 1," with Ayesha quipping, "So they’re putting me through that trauma again — where I’m sobbing after every episode."
The Golden State Warriors point guard revealed the kids are also "on a big scary movie kick," as they're eager to watch Smile and the Scream franchise.
The dad-of-four admitted he's hesitant to let the girls see the horror flicks, sharing, "we literally go back and forth with her about what’s appropriate."
Steph confessed he also "caused a rift" with his wife because of his love for entertainment.
The stars explained they watched the first three episodes of Game of Thrones together, but the basketball player "could feel that she wasn’t necessarily feeling it. And I went on a road trip right after we started watching it, and I just took off. I think I came back from the road trip on season five."
The cookbook author explained, "years later the family’s like, 'It’s the final episode! We’re going to have a watch party!' And I’m like, 'I haven’t seen it. But I’ll take one of those special Khaleesi margaritas while you guys enjoy.'"