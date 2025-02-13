Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Claims They Never 'Fight' But Admits There's One Thing They Have 'Disagreements' About

When asked by Vanity Fair if there's anything they "fight about," Ayesha, 35, replied, "I don’t like that word. Disagreements. But I would say scheduling."

"I’m not as detail-oriented off the court as I am on the court," the NBA superstar, 36, admitted. "I have a general sense of what’s going on schedule-wise, but she’s very detail-oriented and wants to have a plan."

Ayesha noted, "We only really fight about getting to spend more time together. So it’s not really a fight."