Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Relationship Timeline: From Meeting as Teenagers to Sharing 4 Kids

Five years after their meeting, Stephen and Ayesha reconnected when she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling and acting career. She bumped into the professional basketball player who was in town to attend the ESPYs and receive the Breakout Athlete award.

Still, she had a "no athletes" policy when it came to dating at the time.

"My parents found this paper from my high school theater class where you had to write down what you wanted in a significant other," said Ayesha. "At the bottom, it said, 'No athletes because they're arrogant.'"

However, Stephen managed to change Ayesha's mind and invited her on their first date on Hollywood Boulevard. After a few outings, she finally expressed her feelings for him for the first time.

She told People, "I told him I loved him first and he said, 'I feel like I love you too, but I don't want to say it unless I'm sure because I just want to be sure that when I say it, I really mean it.' I got in my car and drove home crying."

Stephen also said those words to Ayesha while they were watching a movie with their parents near them.