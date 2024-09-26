Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Relationship Timeline: From Meeting as Teenagers to Sharing 4 Kids
2003: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Met
Stephen and Ayesha Curry crossed paths for the first time at a church in Charlotte, N.C., when they were 15 and 14, respectively.
"She would find him after church, barely say two words, and, like, walk away. That's how she would flirt with him in a way. He clearly liked it. It left an impression," Stephen's sister, Sydel, revealed in the biography The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.
Meanwhile, Ayesha described her husband as a "cute boy" that "all of the girls were obsessed with." Because of that, she reportedly thought Stephen was not for her — but that later changed.
July 2008: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Reconnected and Went on Their First Date
Five years after their meeting, Stephen and Ayesha reconnected when she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling and acting career. She bumped into the professional basketball player who was in town to attend the ESPYs and receive the Breakout Athlete award.
Still, she had a "no athletes" policy when it came to dating at the time.
"My parents found this paper from my high school theater class where you had to write down what you wanted in a significant other," said Ayesha. "At the bottom, it said, 'No athletes because they're arrogant.'"
However, Stephen managed to change Ayesha's mind and invited her on their first date on Hollywood Boulevard. After a few outings, she finally expressed her feelings for him for the first time.
She told People, "I told him I loved him first and he said, 'I feel like I love you too, but I don't want to say it unless I'm sure because I just want to be sure that when I say it, I really mean it.' I got in my car and drove home crying."
Stephen also said those words to Ayesha while they were watching a movie with their parents near them.
July 2010: Stephen Curry Popped the Question
The Golden State Warriors point guard, 36, shared how he proposed to Ayesha after years of dating.
"The plan was to act like we were going to a family cookout," Stephen revealed. "So we pulled up to the house and I stopped in the middle of the driveway, got down on my knee and went into my spiel. Little did I know the whole family was looking out the window."
Reacting to Stephen's proposal, Ayesha told BET, "He asked me if I knew where we were standing. It was the spot where we had our first kiss. He pulled me close and started saying all these sweet things and then dropped down on one knee. I was in a state of shock."
July 30, 2011: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Tied the Knot
A year after the engagement, Stephen and Ayesha exchanged vows in a North Carolina ceremony in front of their nearly 400 guests.
July 19, 2012: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Welcomed Their First Child
The couple made the month of July more special as they welcomed their first child, Riley Elizabeth.
July 10, 2015: Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Second Child Arrived
Stephen and Ayesha expanded their family and had their second baby, Ryan Carson.
July 2, 2018: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Added a Baby Boy to Their Growing Family
Five months after their February 2018 pregnancy announcement, Stephen and Ayesha became parents to three children. Their third child and first baby boy, Canon W. Jack Curry, was born on July 4, 2018.
Speaking about their baby boy's unique name, Ayesha revealed they came up with the moniker on their honeymoon.
"We had his name picked out and then we had another girl's name picked out that we didn't end up using for Riley. But Canon always stuck with us. France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name's actually French and it means young wolf, which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack," she explained to People.
May 2021: Ayesha Curry Opened Up About Starting a Family at a Young Age
During her appearance on The Skimm's podcast, "9 to 5ish with The Skimm," Ayesha reflected on the timing of expanding their family.
"What I started to realize was that I was becoming this woman at such a young age when other people would still potentially be in college or just figuring out who they want to be," she said. "I always had this feeling of, like, I think that there's a double duty that I could be playing here. I was, like, 'I have hopes and dreams for myself and there's gotta be a way to do both.'"
August 2021: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Gushed About Each Other on Their 10th Wedding Anniversary
Two days after their 10th wedding anniversary, the lovers exchanged sweet messages on Instagram to mark the special milestone.
In Ayesha's post, she called Stephen, "My love! My adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything!"
"It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know. I can't wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day, happy day!" she continued.
Meanwhile, Stephen expressed his gratitude for his wife and his excitement about the next chapters in their marriage.
September 2021: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Renewed Their Vows
Two months after their wedding anniversary, Stephen and Ayesha renewed their vows in front of their children.
"Our big girl, Riley, officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It's everything I've always dreamed of but didn't know could be possible in this way," Ayesha wrote in a post. "A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30."
March 2024: Ayesha Curry Confirmed Her Fourth Pregnancy
While posing for Sweet July, Ayesha flaunted her growing baby bump to confirm her fourth pregnancy.
Their fourth child and second son, Caius Chai, was born on May 11.