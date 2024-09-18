Stephen Amell Says He Does His 'Best' to Not Touch 'Any Hard Liquor Anymore' as He Has an 'Addictive Personality'

The Code 8 alum also recalled when he experienced a panic attack while previously being on Rosenbaum's podcast.

“That anxiety attack was the midst of this transition in my life that I didn't really want to accept,” Amell explained, referring to the changes he noticed in his body as he grew older.

”I used to be the guy that would film Arrow until 3:30 in the morning on a Saturday morning, get on a 6 a.m. flight to L.A., have a couple of screwdrivers on the flight, get some sleep, and then get back on the Saturday, hang with my family, go out for a nice dinner Saturday night, get up early Sunday morning, especially during football season — go tailgate,” he continued.