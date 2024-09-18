Stephen Amell Says He Does His 'Best' to Not Touch 'Any Hard Liquor Anymore' as He Has an 'Addictive Personality'
Stephen Amell knows that avoiding liquor is the right move for him.
“I have an addictive personality. I have a history of alcoholism in my family. So it's a slippery slope. I'd rather just not get on the slope," he shared on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast "Inside of You", on Tuesday, September 17.
The actor said that he didn't ditch alcohol completely. Instead, he would occasionally have “beers, ciders, wine," but does his "best to never touch any hard liquor anymore" while making “an effort never to really drink" around his kids.
The Code 8 alum also recalled when he experienced a panic attack while previously being on Rosenbaum's podcast.
“That anxiety attack was the midst of this transition in my life that I didn't really want to accept,” Amell explained, referring to the changes he noticed in his body as he grew older.
”I used to be the guy that would film Arrow until 3:30 in the morning on a Saturday morning, get on a 6 a.m. flight to L.A., have a couple of screwdrivers on the flight, get some sleep, and then get back on the Saturday, hang with my family, go out for a nice dinner Saturday night, get up early Sunday morning, especially during football season — go tailgate,” he continued.
- Stephen Amell Creates GoFundMe Page to Help Raise Money for the Family of Late 'Arrow' Crew Member Dave McLean
- 'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell & Wife Cassandra Share First Photos Of Baby No. 2: Meet Their Son!
- 'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Flaunts Rock Hard Bod In Tiny Pink Shorts After Slamming Trolls For Body Shaming Him
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
These days, Amell, 43, said that he feels "significantly better," adding that his relationship with his wife is “considerably better.”
“I love nothing more right now than getting a good night's sleep," he shared. "Waking up at 6 o'clock in the morning for an hour by myself before I make my kids breakfast, take my daughter to school. I did school drop off this morning.“
“I love it way more than I could ever love any mind altering substance,“ Amell added.
The father-of-two was humbled by the experience, as it gave him a new outlook on life.
"There's a season for everything," he said. "My twenties and thirties are long gone. I can't do it anymore. You have to reconcile that — put your ego aside a bit and focus on what's best for you personally, professionally, emotionally and physically."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It was previously reported in 2021 that the Arrow actor was removed from his flight, which later caused an argument between him and his wife.
According to Amell, the "shameful" incident was due to having "too many drinks" before he got on the plane.
“And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: if people are going to recognize you, don’t necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don’t drink in a public place if you can’t handle your s----,” he explained.