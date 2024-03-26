'I Do Not Make Light of Somebody Else's Tragedy': Stephen Colbert Apologies After Fueling Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories

As OK! previously reported, "Where's Kate?" began to trend on social media after the mom-of-three, 42, was barely seen out in public. Colbert then decided to add onto the hearsay by claiming William stepped out on their marriage.

“I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family. Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair," the TV star said in his March 12 monologue.

“I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley," he continued. "Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Rose] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.”