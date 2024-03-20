Jimmy Kimmel Says the 'Whole Country Goes Berserk' Over Missing Kate Middleton: 'Meanwhile We Haven't Seen Melania Since 2021'
Jimmy Kimmel is now weighing in on those Kate Middleton conspiracy theories!
During the Tuesday, March 19, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian said the royal has caused a stir in the past few weeks — but people don't have the same kind of connection to Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump.
“This shows you how different it is in the U.K.,” Kimmel said. “Kate goes missing for a few weeks, the whole country goes berserk.
“Meanwhile, we haven’t seen Melania since 2021,” he quipped.
Melania, 53, did make a rare appearance alongside her husband earlier that day.
The former model was then asked if she would return to the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 election, to which she said, "Stay tuned."
As OK! previously reported, Donald explained why his wife is typically not with him during his rallies and events.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he said at the time. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
According to body language expert Judi James, the two seemed uncomfortable with one another.
"From courtrooms to the campaign trail, Trump can produce the body language poses of an arrogant, confident alpha no matter how great the pressure. But here with his wife Melania he suddenly looks awkward, boyish and even subtly submissive," she told The Mirror.
"Melania gets to walk ahead here while Trump follows with his arms straight down at his sides and his chest dropped rather than raised in a splay. He seems to talk to her before applying an odd beaming smile with clamped lips," James added.