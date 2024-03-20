Jimmy Kimmel Says the 'Whole Country Goes Berserk' Over Missing Kate Middleton: 'Meanwhile We Haven't Seen Melania Since 2021'

Jimmy Kimmel is now weighing in on those Kate Middleton conspiracy theories!

During the Tuesday, March 19, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian said the royal has caused a stir in the past few weeks — but people don't have the same kind of connection to Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump.

“This shows you how different it is in the U.K.,” Kimmel said. “Kate goes missing for a few weeks, the whole country goes berserk.

“Meanwhile, we haven’t seen Melania since 2021,” he quipped.