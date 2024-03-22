Kate Middleton and Prince William Waited 'to Tell the News' About Princess' Cancer Diagnosis Until the Kids 'Were Off School for Easter Break'
After the palace announced Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January, the royal has now come forward to share that her condition is more serious — the doctors found cancer and she's undergoing preventive chemotherapy.
As for why the pair didn't disclose the condition from the beginning, “they wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about [it],” a source told Us Weekly about Prince William and Kate’s decision to keep things quiet.
As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, was rarely spotted out and about since her diagnosis, and though rumors swirled about her whereabouts, she finally put a stop to hearsay by releasing a video on Friday, March 22.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I completely my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
- When Did Prince William Find Out About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis? Breaking Down the Timeline
- Kate Middleton Is 'Being Very Guarded About Her Condition,' But Royal Is 'Making Good Progress' After Surgery
- Kate Middleton Is in 'Really Good Spirits' After Abdominal Surgery: 'Her Hospital Suite Is Filled With Flowers'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The palace also issued a new statement amid Kate's health woes, saying: “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery, adding that William “will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.”