Stephen Colbert Calls Out Donald Trump Jr. for Comparing Sydney Sweeney to Donald Trump After Ad Controversy Goes Viral

While Colbert acknowledged the pushback may be a bit of an “overreaction,” he went on to discuss Trump Jr.’s post, which featured an AI-generated picture of Donald Trump in Sweeney’s denim outfit.

Trump Jr. captioned it, “That Hanse… Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!”

“Let me get this straight, Don Jr., You look at Sydney Sweeney, and your first thought is, ‘She’s hot like my dad?’” Colbert stated. “Reminds me of Shakespeare’s love sonnet, ‘Shall I compare thee to a 79-year-old fart machine?’”