Stephen Colbert Calls Out Donald Trump Jr. for Comparing Sydney Sweeney to Donald Trump After Ad Controversy Goes Viral
Stephen Colbert addressed the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad — including a bizarre post from Donald Trump Jr.
“I don’t want to alarm you,” Colbert began sharing, “but the internet is mad about something.”
Sydney Sweeney's Ad
In the clip that has sent the internet into a fury, Sweeney talks about genetics determining eye color and hair color as her body is shown covered in American Eagle’s denim.
“Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” the text and narrator say. People took issue with the ad, claiming it promotes white supremacy, Nazism and eugenics.
While Colbert acknowledged the pushback may be a bit of an “overreaction,” he went on to discuss Trump Jr.’s post, which featured an AI-generated picture of Donald Trump in Sweeney’s denim outfit.
Trump Jr. captioned it, “That Hanse… Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!”
“Let me get this straight, Don Jr., You look at Sydney Sweeney, and your first thought is, ‘She’s hot like my dad?’” Colbert stated. “Reminds me of Shakespeare’s love sonnet, ‘Shall I compare thee to a 79-year-old fart machine?’”
The White House's Statement About the Sydney Sweeney Ad
While Colbert may have been poking fun at the ordeal in his monologue, this has been taken so seriously that White House communications manager, Steven Cheung, piped in on the controversy surrounding Sweeney’s ad, calling it “cancel culture run amok.”
“This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did,” he added. “They’re tired of this bulls---.”
Megyn Kelly also shared her thoughts on the scandal, noting Sweeney is “advertising jeans, and yet the lunatics on the left think she’s advertising white supremacy.”
Megyn Kelly and Piers Morgan Weigh in on the Sydney Sweeney Controversy
“This is obviously a reference to her body and not to her skin color, but the lunatic left is going to do what the lunatic left is going to do,” Kelly continued. “They’re upset because it’s about who gets to be the face of America’s Best Genes. They think it’s no accident that they’ve chosen a white, thin woman because you’re, I guess, not allowed to celebrate those things in any way, shape, or form. But they’re completely ignoring the reference to her body, which is the thing she’s famous for. It’s just absurd.”
Piers Morgan also shared similar sentiments to Kelly’s.
“The Sydney Sweeney furor perfectly epitomizes why the woke left is so bonkers,” he wrote on X. “They call everyone a Nazi or white supremacist, even when she's obviously neither, and they hate women celebrating beauty and sex appeal. It's why woke is dead — we all just laugh at their idiocy now."