Stephen Colbert Reveals Why He Wants to Swap Bodies With Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert has an unconventional plan for dealing with his frequent critic President Donald Trump. At a recent 20th anniversary event for Slate's Political Gabfest, Colbert, the host of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, didn’t hesitate when asked whom he would like to switch bodies with for 24 hours this month: Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert said he would switch bodies with Donald Trump for one day.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's such a predictable answer for me, but I would slip inside the skin of our president," Colbert admitted. His reasoning? "I would resign," he quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

The Emmy-winning host elaborated on his intriguing choice. "No scandal, no confession. Just go, 'It's been great. I'm the best ever. I'm going to go out on top. It can be a glorious ending. Just end it.'" He followed up with a humorous twist: "I have a harrowing follow-up question: Is he taking over my body for 24 hours?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called CBS to cancel ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Article continues below advertisement

Political Gabfest co-host John Dickerson wasn’t surprised by Colbert’s answer, noting his prediction that the host might say Trump. The relationship has been notably rocky, especially since Trump has repeatedly slammed the comedian, including a pointed jab after Colbert announced his show would conclude in 2026.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," Trump posted after the news broke. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once-great Tonight Show."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has criticized Jimmy Kimmel’s hosting skills.

Article continues below advertisement

Colbert, never one to back down, had a sharp reply for Trump. "How dare you, sir?" he reacted on-air. "Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?" He then punctuated his point by speaking into a camera labeled the "eloquence cam," concluding with a colorful directive: "Go f--- yourself."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has an ongoing feud with late-night show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.