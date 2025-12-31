or
Stephen Colbert Reveals Why He Wants to Swap Bodies With Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert joked he'd switch bodies with Donald Trump for 24 hours just to resign.

Profile Image

Dec. 31 2025

Stephen Colbert has an unconventional plan for dealing with his frequent critic President Donald Trump.

At a recent 20th anniversary event for Slate's Political Gabfest, Colbert, the host of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, didn’t hesitate when asked whom he would like to switch bodies with for 24 hours this month: Trump.

Stephen Colbert said he would switch bodies with Donald Trump for one day.

"It's such a predictable answer for me, but I would slip inside the skin of our president," Colbert admitted.

His reasoning? "I would resign," he quipped.

The Emmy-winning host elaborated on his intriguing choice. "No scandal, no confession. Just go, 'It's been great. I'm the best ever. I'm going to go out on top. It can be a glorious ending. Just end it.'"

He followed up with a humorous twist: "I have a harrowing follow-up question: Is he taking over my body for 24 hours?"

Donald Trump called CBS to cancel 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Political Gabfest co-host John Dickerson wasn’t surprised by Colbert’s answer, noting his prediction that the host might say Trump. The relationship has been notably rocky, especially since Trump has repeatedly slammed the comedian, including a pointed jab after Colbert announced his show would conclude in 2026.

Stephen Colbert

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired," Trump posted after the news broke. "His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once-great Tonight Show."

Donald Trump has criticized Jimmy Kimmel's hosting skills.

Colbert, never one to back down, had a sharp reply for Trump. "How dare you, sir?" he reacted on-air. "Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?"

He then punctuated his point by speaking into a camera labeled the "eloquence cam," concluding with a colorful directive: "Go f--- yourself."

Donald Trump has an ongoing feud with late-night show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Trump’s clashes with late-night hosts, including Colbert and Kimmel, are well-documented, but that hasn't stopped them from critiquing political leaders, himself included, and those within his administration.

Trump recently applauded himself for hosting the Kennedy Center Honors.

"Jimmy Kimmel was horrible, and some of these people. If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be president," he stated.

"We have never had a president hosting the awards before. This is the first," he added. "I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews, right? You know, they’ll say he was horrible. He was terrible. It was a horrible situation. No, we’ll do fine."

