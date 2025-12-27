or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Jokes He Doesn't 'Deserve to Be President' If He Can't 'Beat Out Jimmy Kimmel in Terms of Talent'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump joked about resigning if he can’t out-host Jimmy Kimmel at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Profile Image

Dec. 27 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump made a bold statement hinting that he’d resign the presidency if he couldn’t host better than Jimmy Kimmel. He cracked this joke during the Kennedy Center Honors event at the White House.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump delivered a playful jab at talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel during his opening remarks.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump delivered a playful jab at talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel during his opening remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

In this light-hearted moment, the U.S. President took a jab at his longtime talk show nemesis while highlighting this year’s award nominees, which included iconic names like KISS and Sylvester Stallone.

Article continues below advertisement
image of KISS was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors.
Source: MEGA

KISS was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump, who hosted the Kennedy Center Honors event, which aired on TV on December 23, expressed an expectation that the media would scrutinize his hosting skills, regardless of how well he performed.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump showcased his hosting skills at the Kennedy Center Honors.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump showcased his hosting skills at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve seen a ton of terrible hosts over the years," Trump quipped, specifically taking aim at Kimmel. While Kimmel has never hosted the Kennedy Center Honors, he’s taken on the Academy Awards stage four times, making it clear Trump was referring to one of those gigs.

Trump humorously declared, “If I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don't deserve to be president.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' went on a week-long break in September.
Source: MEGA

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' went on a week-long break in September.

Article continues below advertisement

The feud between Trump and Kimmel is well-documented, with Trump even recently calling for Kimmel's show to be canceled after the host's comments regarding Charlie Kirk's shooter back in September. Trump didn't hold back and labeled Kimmel a "talentless bum" in a post on Truth Social. Kimmel was quick to retaliate, responding to Trump with his own jab: "Quiet, piggy!"

Kimmel recently hit back at Trump in a Christmas message.

"I do know what’s going on over here, though, and I can tell you that, from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here," the Times reported of Kimmel's comments.

Kimmel then spoke out about his suspension, saying Trump wanted to "shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored."

We won, the president lost, and now I’m back on the air every night," Kimmel continued, before calling Trump “King Donny the Eighth” and referencing him as “the guy who thinks he is our king."

“I want you to know that we’re not all like him, we’re not all like that. It may not seem like it, but we love you guys,” Kimmel concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.