Donald Trump Jokes He Doesn't 'Deserve to Be President' If He Can't 'Beat Out Jimmy Kimmel in Terms of Talent'

Donald Trump made a bold statement hinting that he’d resign the presidency if he couldn’t host better than Jimmy Kimmel. He cracked this joke during the Kennedy Center Honors event at the White House.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump delivered a playful jab at talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel during his opening remarks.

In this light-hearted moment, the U.S. President took a jab at his longtime talk show nemesis while highlighting this year’s award nominees, which included iconic names like KISS and Sylvester Stallone.

Source: MEGA KISS was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Trump, who hosted the Kennedy Center Honors event, which aired on TV on December 23, expressed an expectation that the media would scrutinize his hosting skills, regardless of how well he performed.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump showcased his hosting skills at the Kennedy Center Honors.

“I’ve seen a ton of terrible hosts over the years," Trump quipped, specifically taking aim at Kimmel. While Kimmel has never hosted the Kennedy Center Honors, he’s taken on the Academy Awards stage four times, making it clear Trump was referring to one of those gigs. Trump humorously declared, “If I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don't deserve to be president.”

Source: MEGA 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' went on a week-long break in September.

The feud between Trump and Kimmel is well-documented, with Trump even recently calling for Kimmel's show to be canceled after the host's comments regarding Charlie Kirk's shooter back in September. Trump didn't hold back and labeled Kimmel a "talentless bum" in a post on Truth Social. Kimmel was quick to retaliate, responding to Trump with his own jab: "Quiet, piggy!" Kimmel recently hit back at Trump in a Christmas message.