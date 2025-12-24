'Dead Man Walking': Donald Trump Fumes at 'Trainwreck' Stephen Colbert as President Calls for CBS to Cancel His Late-Night Show 'NOW'

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps CBS will hire Donald Trump to replace Stephen Colbert's late-night slot? At 12:16 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 24 — hours after suggesting he quit the presidency to focus on hosting — Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to bash Colbert while calling for his immediate termination from CBS. The POTUS' post followed the network's airing of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, which was hosted by Trump and took place earlier this month at what he and other MAGA figures have renamed the Trump Kennedy Center — a decision deemed illegal by several experts and condemned by critics.

Donald Trump Calls for CBS to 'Put' Stephen Colbert 'to Sleep'

Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social Donald Trump demanded CBS fire Stephen Colbert 'NOW.'

In his upload, Trump fumed at Colbert and demanded CBS pull the plug on The Late Show immediately instead of waiting for its final season to end in May 2026. "Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success," the president snubbed. "Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings. Stephen is running on hatred and fumes." Calling Colbert "a dead man walking," Trump declared: "CBS should, 'put him to sleep,' NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!"

Donald Trump Suggests Revoking Networks' Broadcasting Licenses

Source: MEGA Donald Trump slammed CBS, ABC and NBC for being homes to top late-night shows.

In a follow-up post shared at 12:23 a.m. ET, Trump fired shots at several networks for being homes to top late-night shows like The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Who has the worst Late Night host, CBS, ABC, or NBC??? They all have three things in common: High Salaries, No Talent, REALLY LOW RATINGS!" the Republican leader claimed. Trump circled back to his prior threats to revoke licenses from television broadcasters, suggesting: "If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100 [percent] Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn’t their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? I say, YES!" Three minutes later, Trump exclaimed: "MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!"

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently mixed up Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The president's angry rant appeared to be in response to the Tuesday night, December 23, episode of Colbert's late-night show — which was a rerun that initially aired on December 8. While the episode wasn't new, Colbert's monologue fittingly mocked Trump's renaming of the Kennedy Center and the president's mix-up of him and Kimmel earlier in the month. "This year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony is the very first since Trump installed himself as chair of the Kennedy Center’s board," explained, as the audience booed. Acknowledging the boos, Colbert continued: "Yeah, I kind of agree. It seems like the commander-in-chief shouldn’t have enough time to run a theater. 'Mr. President, Mr. President, Russia has just launched another round of missiles. But first, dress rehearsal for ‘Oklahoma’ is underway, and the blocking is uninspired.'"

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert hosted the Kennedy Center Honors 'the three years leading up to Trump becoming president.'